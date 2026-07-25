11.8 kg of poison in shampoo bottles: large-scale contraband prevented

As part of the "Safe and Healthy Country" operational-preventive measure, officers of the State Security Service and the "Tashkent-Aero" specialized customs complex dealt a crushing blow to an international drug trafficking channel. A huge amount of drugs planned to be smuggled from Thailand through Uzbekistan to a neighboring country was intercepted.

Zamin.uz presents the details of this sensational sting operation and the exposure of the cleverly concealed "toxic cargo".

1. The "guest" from Thailand and the secret in the shampoo bottle

A citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic born in 2005, who flew to Tashkent International Airport named after Islam Karimov on the Bangkok – Delhi – Tashkent flight, attempted to act unassumingly and walked through the "green" corridor.

Method of concealment: During the inspection, the shampoo bottles in his suitcase caught the attention of the customs officers.

Detected substance: It was revealed that hashish oil with a total weight of 11.8 kilograms was skillfully hidden inside the bottles.

2. The trap in Yunusabad and the detention of the accomplice

After the contraband was discovered, the operational operation did not stop and continued as a trap in the next stage.

Details of the sting operation: The drugs were left in an apartment of a multi-story building in the Yunusabad district of Tashkent. A resident of the city of Chirchik, born in 2001, was caught with physical evidence when he came to pick up the packages containing the toxic cargo.

Preliminary investigation determined that this narcotic drug was supposed to be delivered to a neighboring country using the territory of Uzbekistan as a transit route.

Performance indicators of the operational measure

Aspects Details Type and weight of drug 11.8 kg of hashish oil Method of concealment Disguised inside shampoo bottles Route Thailand (Bangkok) – India (Delhi) – Uzbekistan (Tashkent) Detainees A foreign citizen born in 2005 and a local citizen born in 2001 Liability Article 246, Part 2 of the Criminal Code (Contraband)

3. Remand in custody and the rule of law

In connection with this case, a criminal case has been initiated under Article 246, Part 2 of the Criminal Code (Contraband on a particularly large scale).

The legislation establishes very severe penalties for persons found guilty under this article. Currently, a preventive measure of detention has been applied to the suspects, and investigative actions are underway to identify other members of the criminal network.

Vigilance is the demand of the times!

Operational measures to ensure security at border and customs posts and to protect society from the scourge of drug addiction are consistently continuing.

Immediately send this important and cautionary news to your loved ones and social media groups!

In your opinion, what additional measures should be taken in the fight against transit drug trafficking? Leave your thoughts and comments in the comments section!