Battle for Rodri: PSG aims to snatch Manchester City star from Real Madrid

·105·Sport
Battle for Rodri: PSG aims to snatch Manchester City star from Real Madrid

The transfer market in European football is heating up. Paris Saint-Germain has unexpectedly entered the race for Manchester City midfielder Rodri. According to reports from RMC Sport, the French champions have already contacted the English club to find out the transfer terms for the Spanish player. This move could completely change the balance in the transfer market, Goal.com reports .

Initially, the PSG management did not view strengthening the central midfield as a priority in this transfer window. However, the opportunity to secure a top-tier player like Rodri forced the Parisians to reconsider their plans. With only 12 months left on the player's current contract with Manchester City, the possibility of a transfer increases even further.

Rivalry between Real Madrid and PSG

Until now, Real Madrid was seen as the main contender for Rodri. According to reports in the Spanish press, the "Royal Club" even reached a verbal agreement with the player, though the club management officially denied this information. Real Madrid sees Rodri as a worthy successor to their veteran midfielders, but due to financial regulations, they would need to sell several players to complete the transfer.

PSG, on the other hand, aims to take advantage of the situation and beat the Madrid club in the transfer race. The Parisians have started direct communication with Manchester City to clarify the transfer fee and financial demands. It is reported that this move is not just an interest, but a precise strategic step.

Barcelona is also monitoring the situation

Catalan club Barcelona has also joined the turmoil surrounding Rodri. Due to Frenkie de Jong's long-term injury, the Blaugrana face a big gap in the center of the pitch. Although the club has contacted Rodri's representatives, their financial capabilities are said to be insufficient to compete with PSG or Real Madrid.

According to Goal.com, PSG's intervention in this transfer came as an unexpected blow to Real Madrid. If the Parisians achieve their goal, this will not only be a huge loss for Manchester City, but also an event that will alter the balance of power in European football. Currently, Rodri is considered one of the best defensive midfielders in the world, and his choice will directly impact the championship races in upcoming seasons.

RodriPSGReal MadridManchester CityTransfer
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