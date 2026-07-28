Sensational Transfer in Uzbek Football: Iraqi Super Striker Joins Pakhtakor!

·141·Sport
Sensational Transfer in Uzbek Football: Iraqi Super Striker Joins Pakhtakor!

Pakhtakor Tashkent, the multi-time champion of Uzbekistan, is very close to securing Ayman Hussein, one of the most famous and prolific strikers in Asian football and a star of the Iraq national team.

Zamin.uz on the X (formerly Twitter) social network Iraq Football Podcast reports on the details and financial terms of this sensational transfer.

1. $1 Million Annual Salary and 1+1 Contract

According to reports, negotiations between Pakhtakor and the experienced Iraqi forward have concluded successfully. The Tashkent club is allocating significant financial resources to secure one of Asia's most dangerous goalscorers.

From the Iraq Football Podcast source:

«Ayman Hussein will sign a 1+1 format contract with the Tashkent 'Lions' club. The Iraqi striker's annual salary at Pakhtakor is expected to be approximately $1 million. The player will fly to Tashkent on Thursday to undergo a medical examination and sign the official documents.»

Key indicators of Ayman Hussein's transfer to Pakhtakor

Indicator / Aspect

Details

Player

Ayman Hussein (Iraq National Team Forward)

New Club

Pakhtakor (Tashkent, Uzbekistan)

Contract Format

1 + 1 years

Annual Salary

1 Million US Dollars

Arrival in Tashkent

Thursday

Main Source

Iraq Football Podcast

2. Elite AFC Champions League and Match Against Jordanian Club

Pakhtakor, which finished 2nd in the Uzbekistan Super League last season, will participate in the play-off stage of the AFC Champions League Elite this year.

To secure a spot in the main stage of Asia's most prestigious club competition, the Tashkent side will face Al Hussein from Jordan on August 11. Ayman Hussein's arrival is expected to significantly strengthen the 'Lions' attacking line on the international stage.

Share this sensational sports and transfer news with your friends!

The appearance of such major stars in Uzbek football and squad reinforcement ahead of the ACL Elite will further elevate the level of the national championship.

Send this hot article immediately to your friends, colleagues, and fan groups of Pakhtakor and Uzbek football!

Do you think Ayman Hussein can help Pakhtakor win back the ACL Elite and Super League titles? Leave your opinion in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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