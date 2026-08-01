"Bunyodkor" receives 5 billion soums: what happens now?

Tashkent's "Bunyodkor" club, engulfed in financial difficulties, has received practical state assistance in the amount of 5 billion soums. The club stated that these funds will serve to continue the team's participation in the Super League and prepare for upcoming matches on a planned basis.

However, this assistance is not a final solution to the problem. Now the main question is — will the allocated funds pull the club out of the short-term crisis, or will a sustainable financing system also be created for "Bunyodkor"?

The club made an official appeal to the fans

The "Bunyodkor" press service issued a special statement to reassure fans concerned about the difficult situation.

It was announced that 5 billion soums were allocated to the club on July 30.

"Practical assistance from our government has begun to be provided to our club. “Bunyodkor” will continue to prepare for the upcoming Super League matches on a planned basis," the statement reads.

The club's management expressed gratitude to the head of state and government officials for the assistance provided.

Gratitude was also expressed to the fans, journalists, bloggers, and football teams who supported the team in a difficult situation.

Among the teams specifically mentioned by the club are:

"Pakhtakor";

"Surkhan";

"Bukhara";

"Navbahor";

"Lokomotiv";

"Olimpik Mobiuz".

On the basis of which decision were the funds allocated?

According to the club, the financial assistance was allocated based on the Presidential Decree No. PQ-107 dated March 24, 2026.

This decree provides for ensuring the financial stability of organizations in the sports sector, introducing alternative funding sources, and attracting private investment and entrepreneurs to professional football clubs. The document established the creation of the Fund for Supporting Initiatives in the Sports Sector under the Ministry of Sports.

Another important direction of the decree is not to keep football clubs dependent solely on state or sponsor funds, but to introduce corporate governance and commercialize their activities. A mechanism for transferring clubs to trust management to entrepreneurs who finance at least 20 percent of annual expenses is also envisaged.

What can the 5 billion soums be spent on?

The club has not yet provided information on the detailed distribution of the allocated funds.

However, in the daily activities of a football club, funds are usually needed for the following areas:

payments to players and coaches;

travel and hotel expenses;

organization of the training process;

stadium and base maintenance services;

medical support and rehabilitation;

activities of youth teams;

organizational expenses related to participation in competitions.

The 5 billion soums can help the club fulfill its most urgent obligations. However, how long these funds will last depends on how they are spent and the total amount of the club's debts.

Public announcement of the directions for using the funds would strengthen the trust of fans and the public.

Important comment regarding the match with "Qizilqum"

The initial text provided stated that "Bunyodkor" did not attend the match of the 15th round of the Super League against "Qizilqum" due to financial problems and received a technical defeat.

However, open schedules indicate that the "Qizilqum" — "Bunyodkor" match is scheduled to be held on August 2, 2026. Therefore, the news about the technical defeat must currently be confirmed by a separate official decision of the competition organizer.

When the Professional Football League announces a final decision or a change in the schedule, the situation will be clarified.

Will the assistance fully save the club?

State aid created an important opportunity for "Bunyodkor" to continue preparations for upcoming matches. But a one-time allocation does not guarantee the club's financial stability in the long term.

For sustainable operation, the club needs:

Regular and reliable sponsors; Transparent financial reporting; Private investors; Revenue from tickets and club merchandise; A system for training and selling players; Marketing and commercial partnerships.

"Bunyodkor" has a large stadium, a football academy, history, and a well-known brand. But unless these opportunities are transformed into an efficient business and management system, financial problems may recur.

Why is "Bunyodkor"'s fate important?

"Bunyodkor" was once one of the strongest and most famous clubs in Uzbekistan. The team fought for the national championship, participated in Asian competitions, and trained many talented football players.

Therefore, the financial crisis in the club is not just an internal problem of one team. It also highlighted broader issues in the system of financing and managing professional football clubs in Uzbekistan.

Saving the club is important, but what is even more important is ensuring that it does not end up in the exact same situation a few months from now.

Main conclusion

The 5 billion soums allocated to "Bunyodkor" was important support for the team in a difficult time. The club announced that it will continue preparations for the next matches and has begun to stabilize its activities.

However, these funds should not be limited to temporarily mitigating the crisis. Now the club's management faces the task of transparent and efficient use of funds, attracting private investment, and creating a modern management system that generates income.

"Bunyodkor" will be saved not by a one-time assistance, but by a long-term and independent financial system.