Aston Villa defender Matty Cash said the team is ready to take on PSG in the UEFA Super Cup and bring a successful previous season to a fitting conclusion. The match, which will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany, is expected to be another major test for the club on the European stage. Villa intend to give their all against the Parisian side, the reigning Champions League winners. Goal.com reports .

According to ixbt.com and the club’s official website, Aston Villa won the Europa League last season after defeating Freiburg 3-0. It was the club’s first European trophy in 44 years. Paris Saint-Germain, meanwhile, defeated Arsenal on penalties in May’s decisive final to win the Champions League and retain their dominance in the domestic championship.

The Super Cup – the season’s ultimate prize

According to Polish right-back Matty Cash, the UEFA Super Cup is the perfect opportunity to cap the team’s tremendous work and achievements from last season. He said head coach Unai Emery had placed particular emphasis on the match, stressing that despite the season being over, another important trophy still awaits them.

Matty Cash spoke highly of the opposition, calling the Parisian club the strongest team in the world at present. He noted that the teams had previously met in the Champions League quarter-finals, when PSG prevailed 5-4 on aggregate. Nevertheless, Villa’s players are ready to put up a strong challenge in the upcoming match.

Unai Emery Has Built a Winning Mentality

The Unai Emery Factor and the Team’s Winning Spirit

Under Unai Emery, Aston Villa have consistently finished among the top four, five or six teams in the English Premier League in recent years. Matty Cash stressed that since the Spanish coach arrived at the club, he has deeply instilled in the players what it means to win and what is required to do so. Emery himself, however, had previously lost all three of his attempts to win the Super Cup with Sevilla and Villarreal.

The upcoming clash is historic for Aston Villa, as the team will play in the UEFA Super Cup for only the second time in its history. The prospect that every minute on the pitch and every opportunity could bring the club another major trophy is inspiring the players with extra motivation.