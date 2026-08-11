Ferran Torres and Rodri could change clubs during the summer transfer window

·32·Sport
Ferran Torres and Rodri could change clubs during the summer transfer window

The final days of the summer break have been an intense period for two stars of the Spain national team. As they wind down their holidays, they are also engaged in serious negotiations over the next major steps in their careers: high-profile transfers. According to Goal.com, Ferran Torres and Rodri are close to leaving their teams before the new season, with their futures expected to be decided in the coming days. This is reported by Goal.com reports this.

The future of Barcelona forward Ferran Torres is currently the subject of intense speculation. According to Mundo Deportivo, Paris Saint-Germain are seriously interested in the 26-year-old and talks have reached the final stage as the clubs seek to reach an agreement. Torres is due to finish his holiday this Wednesday, and the next 24 hours could prove decisive in the transfer.

Barcelona are looking to restore their financial balance

Barcelona’s leadership is awaiting an improved offer in an effort to improve the club’s financial situation and comply with financial regulations. The player himself is also reluctant to return to Catalonia and would prefer to move to the Parisian club as soon as possible. For this reason, his representatives are making a final push to formalize his new destination.

At the same time, Barcelona are also working to bring Manchester City midfielder Rodri back to the club. The 30-year-old, who was born in Madrid, is expected to become a key part of head coach Hansi Flick’s project. The German coach considers the experienced midfielder the perfect candidate to strengthen the team’s midfield.

Rodri’s future and the head coach’s statement

Unlike Torres, Rodri has slightly more time before returning to England. Speaking about the player’s situation, Manchester City head coach Enzo Maresca had suggested that he would arrive at the club’s Manchester training ground on Friday. However, it has emerged that the player’s personal preference is completely different.

According to the source, Rodri does not want to travel to the United Kingdom and intends to fly directly to Barcelona, undergo a medical and sign a new contract. Hansi Flick, for his part, has indicated that he is ready to welcome him with open arms if the transfer goes through. These major moves are expected to become two of the biggest stories of the summer transfer window.

Ferran TorresRodriBarcelonaParis Saint-GermainManchester City
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