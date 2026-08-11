Lugano’s sporting director comments on Behruz Karimov’s transfer

Young defender Behruz Karimov, who delivered a confident and impressive performance for the Uzbekistan national team at the World Cup held in North America (the USA, Mexico and Canada), will continue his career in Europe. The 19-year-old talent has signed a long-term contract with Switzerland’s renowned Lugano club.

Lugano, which finished the Swiss championship in the top three (3rd place) last season, officially announced that it had signed the promising Uzbek footballer.

The discovery of the 2026 World Cup and Cannavaro’s confidence

Behruz Karimov made his debut for the national team just two and a half months before the start of the World Cup. Fabio Cannavaro, the 2006 World Cup winner and head coach of our national team, fielded the young defender in a friendly against Gabon and showed great confidence in him.

At the World Cup, Karimov started and played almost the full 90 minutes in matches against global powerhouses such as Colombia and Portugal. Although our representatives suffered defeats in these encounters, the 19-year-old defender’s fighting spirit, vision and powerful shot attracted the attention of international scouts.

Lugano sporting director’s sincere recognition

Karimov, who had attracted the attention of several European clubs, ultimately chose the Swiss club’s project. Lugano sporting director Sebastian Pelser commented on the Uzbek youngster’s transfer:

“Behruz’s transfer confirms that Lugano Football Club has chosen the right direction. Our club seeks to strengthen its position as a place that creates a suitable environment and conditions for young talents to further develop their careers on the international stage. For Behruz, Lugano is his first destination in European football. Here, he can take the next important step in his career. When making decisions, financial considerations are not our priority; sporting prospects and the quality of the project come first,” Sebastian Pelser emphasized.

Statistics at Surkhon and contract until 2031

Behruz Karimov, who developed at Termiz’s Surkhon, made 22 appearances in Uzbekistan’s Super League and, in addition to his reliable defensive performances, also managed to score 3 goals.

The 19-year-old footballer, who can cover the entire right flank from defense to attack, signed a 5-year contract with Lugano until June 30, 2031.

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