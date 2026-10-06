35-year anti-record in the US: State of emergency declared due to measles outbreak

·29·World
35-year anti-record in the US: State of emergency declared due to measles outbreak

The epidemiological situation in the United States is deteriorating rapidly. Following the rapid spread of the measles virus across the country, New York State officials have officially declared a state of emergency in the region.

According to the latest medical statistics published by the world-renowned Johns Hopkins University, the total number of confirmed measles cases in the US has reached a staggering 4,020. This figure represents the highest historical anti-record recorded in the country since 1991.

Situation in New York: Introduction of emergency measures

The state administration and public health authorities were forced to take strict measures to contain the infection outbreaks:

  • State figures: According to official reports, 101 confirmed cases have been recorded in New York State so far;

  • What the state of emergency means: The introduction of this regime allows for the prompt allocation of additional budget funds to the healthcare system, an increase in mandatory vaccination points, and the maximization of sanitary control in educational institutions.

Why is the 35-year record alarming?

US healthcare experts attribute the resurgence of measles, a disease once thought to be almost entirely eradicated, to the following factors:

  • Decline in vaccination rates: In recent years, the trend of refusing routine vaccinations among the population, particularly young children, has grown stronger, leading to a breach in herd immunity;

  • High contagiousness: Measles is one of the most rapidly and easily transmissible dangerous infections via airborne droplets, and it is very likely to cause severe complications (pneumonia, encephalitis, and brain damage) in unvaccinated individuals.

Health officials are urging all citizens to check their vaccination history and seek immediate medical attention if any symptoms of the disease (high fever, cough, rashes) appear.

USAMeaslesNew YorkJohns Hopkins University
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Does the Universe repeat infinitely?: Scientists calculate the restart of historyDoes the Universe repeat infinitely?: Scientists calculate the restart of history1 October 00:10Severe storm in the US: 700 flights suspended and thousands of homes left in the dark (video)Severe storm in the US: 700 flights suspended and thousands of homes left in the dark (video)28 September 09:18New York State Imposes Temporary Ban on Large Data Center ConstructionNew York State Imposes Temporary Ban on Large Data Center Construction3 August 17:24Dangerous Tick-Borne Virus Detected in New York Alarms ScientistsDangerous Tick-Borne Virus Detected in New York Alarms Scientists2 August 15:41Woman Who Gave Her Kidney to Her Boss Was Later FiredWoman Who Gave Her Kidney to Her Boss Was Later Fired30 July 19:49Jennifer Lopez turns 57Jennifer Lopez turns 5725 July 19:49
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?
How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?