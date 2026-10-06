The epidemiological situation in the United States is deteriorating rapidly. Following the rapid spread of the measles virus across the country, New York State officials have officially declared a state of emergency in the region.

According to the latest medical statistics published by the world-renowned Johns Hopkins University, the total number of confirmed measles cases in the US has reached a staggering 4,020. This figure represents the highest historical anti-record recorded in the country since 1991.

Situation in New York: Introduction of emergency measures

The state administration and public health authorities were forced to take strict measures to contain the infection outbreaks:

State figures: According to official reports, 101 confirmed cases have been recorded in New York State so far;

What the state of emergency means: The introduction of this regime allows for the prompt allocation of additional budget funds to the healthcare system, an increase in mandatory vaccination points, and the maximization of sanitary control in educational institutions.

Why is the 35-year record alarming?

US healthcare experts attribute the resurgence of measles, a disease once thought to be almost entirely eradicated, to the following factors:

Decline in vaccination rates: In recent years, the trend of refusing routine vaccinations among the population, particularly young children, has grown stronger, leading to a breach in herd immunity;

High contagiousness: Measles is one of the most rapidly and easily transmissible dangerous infections via airborne droplets, and it is very likely to cause severe complications (pneumonia, encephalitis, and brain damage) in unvaccinated individuals.

Health officials are urging all citizens to check their vaccination history and seek immediate medical attention if any symptoms of the disease (high fever, cough, rashes) appear.