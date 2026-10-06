Saudi court imposes supreme penalty on foreign migrant for insulting the Prophet (PBUH)

·75·World
Saudi court imposes supreme penalty on foreign migrant for insulting the Prophet (PBUH)

In Saudi Arabia, the strictest penalty has been applied to a foreign migrant worker who disrespected religious values via social media. The Kingdom's Court of Appeal sentenced Anojan Sivarasa, a Sri Lankan national who left a derogatory comment on Facebook targeting the honor of our Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), to death.

This case is drawing wide international attention regarding religious beliefs, the responsibility of speech, and the enforcement of strict legislative norms in Saudi Arabia.

Details of the conflict: Deleted comment and exposed screenshots

According to the case files, the sequence of events unfolded as follows:

  • Social media post: Anojan Sivarasa, who has been working in Saudi Arabia, left a comment containing severe insults against the Prophet of Islam, Muhammad (PBUH), on one of the Facebook pages;

  • Delayed apology: Realizing the consequences of his actions shortly after, the migrant deleted the comment from the network and issued a public apology;

  • Employer and arrest: However, screenshots captured by users were sent to his employer. Following the employer's appeal, Saudi security agencies detained the migrant in July.

Prosecution's appeal and ruling under Sharia law

Following the initial court proceedings, the country's prosecutor's office strongly demanded a review of the case:

  • Prosecution's demand: The prosecution stated that this act was a grave crime against Islamic sanctities (blasphemy and disrespect) and filed an appeal asking for the case to be reviewed entirely based on Sharia law and the strictest requirements of national legislation;

  • Court's final decision: Reviewing the details of the case on September 17, the Court of Appeal found Anojan Sivarasa guilty and issued a decision imposing the death penalty on him.

In accordance with the legislation of Saudi Arabia, any insults or disrespect directed at religious sanctities, particularly Allah and His Messenger, are classified as the most severe state and Sharia crimes, resulting in uncompromising punishments.

Saudi ArabiaAnojan Sivarasadeath penaltySharia law
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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