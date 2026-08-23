New transfer plan: Will Barcelona pay 60 million euros for the Portuguese star?

Barcelona is considering options to strengthen its defensive line in the summer transfer window. The Catalans have set their sights on Gonçalo Inácio, a defender for Sporting CP and the Portugal national team.

Mundo Deportivo reports that Barcelona is exploring the possibility of signing the 24-year-old Portuguese footballer. However, the Catalans face a difficult task: Inácio's contract includes a 60 million euro release clause .

1. Why is Barcelona monitoring Inácio?

Gonçalo Inácio is considered one of the most consistent players at Sporting CP, having performed at a high level for several seasons.

The defender, who is a member of the Portugal national team, is no stranger to Barcelona scouts. It is reported that representatives of the Catalan club have been monitoring his performances for several years.

For Barcelona, Inácio's main advantages are his age, high level of experience, and defensive stability.

Although the 24-year-old is just entering his prime, he has already gained sufficient experience at the level of the Portuguese league and the national team.

2. What is the transfer value?

Acquiring Inácio would be a significant financial decision for Barcelona.

His current contract with Sporting includes a 60 million euro release clause . Furthermore, the defender's contract with the Lisbon club runs until June 2030.

Indicator Information Player Gonçalo Inácio Age 24 years old Nationality Portugal Current club Sporting CP Contract Until June 2030 Release clause 60 million euros

Therefore, if Barcelona decides to pursue Inácio seriously, they may have to spend a significant amount on the transfer.

3. How did Inácio play last season?

The last season in the Portuguese league was productive for the defender.

Inácio played 29 matches for Sporting, scoring 2 goals and providing 3 assists.

Beyond goals and assists, the defender's main value lies in his reliable defensive actions. For this reason, Barcelona may be studying his playing style alongside his statistics.

4. Barcelona'sinterest in Inácio is not new

The Catalans' focus on Inácio is not a recent development.

Club scouts have been monitoring the Portuguese defender for several seasons, which shows that their transfer interest is not coincidental.

Now, Barcelona is evaluating realistic options to bring Inácio in.

The most important question: Will Barcelona pay 60 million euros?

Gonçalo Inácio's move to Barcelona is not a done deal yet. The Catalan club is only exploring the possibility of adding the Portuguese defender to their squad.

However, the most important figure in the situation is clear — 60 million euros.

To acquire Inácio, who signed a contract with Sporting until 2030, Barcelona will need to make a serious financial decision.

The fact that the 24-year-old Portugal international has been on the Catalans' radar for several years makes the transfer news even more intriguing.

Now the main question is — will Barcelona take the 60 million euro step for Inácio, whom they have been monitoring for a long time, or will the club choose a cheaper option? The final weeks of the transfer window may provide the answer.