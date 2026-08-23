New transfer plan: Will Barcelona pay 60 million euros for the Portuguese star?

·33·Sport
New transfer plan: Will Barcelona pay 60 million euros for the Portuguese star?

Barcelona is considering options to strengthen its defensive line in the summer transfer window. The Catalans have set their sights on Gonçalo Inácio, a defender for Sporting CP and the Portugal national team.

Mundo Deportivo reports that Barcelona is exploring the possibility of signing the 24-year-old Portuguese footballer. However, the Catalans face a difficult task: Inácio's contract includes a 60 million euro release clause .

1. Why is Barcelona monitoring Inácio?

Gonçalo Inácio is considered one of the most consistent players at Sporting CP, having performed at a high level for several seasons.

The defender, who is a member of the Portugal national team, is no stranger to Barcelona scouts. It is reported that representatives of the Catalan club have been monitoring his performances for several years.

For Barcelona, Inácio's main advantages are his age, high level of experience, and defensive stability.

Although the 24-year-old is just entering his prime, he has already gained sufficient experience at the level of the Portuguese league and the national team.

2. What is the transfer value?

Acquiring Inácio would be a significant financial decision for Barcelona.

His current contract with Sporting includes a 60 million euro release clause . Furthermore, the defender's contract with the Lisbon club runs until June 2030.

Indicator

Information

Player

Gonçalo Inácio

Age

24 years old

Nationality

Portugal

Current club

Sporting CP

Contract

Until June 2030

Release clause

60 million euros

Therefore, if Barcelona decides to pursue Inácio seriously, they may have to spend a significant amount on the transfer.

3. How did Inácio play last season?

The last season in the Portuguese league was productive for the defender.

Inácio played 29 matches for Sporting, scoring 2 goals and providing 3 assists.

Beyond goals and assists, the defender's main value lies in his reliable defensive actions. For this reason, Barcelona may be studying his playing style alongside his statistics.

4. Barcelona'sinterest in Inácio is not new

The Catalans' focus on Inácio is not a recent development.

Club scouts have been monitoring the Portuguese defender for several seasons, which shows that their transfer interest is not coincidental.

Now, Barcelona is evaluating realistic options to bring Inácio in.

The most important question: Will Barcelona pay 60 million euros?

Gonçalo Inácio's move to Barcelona is not a done deal yet. The Catalan club is only exploring the possibility of adding the Portuguese defender to their squad.

However, the most important figure in the situation is clear — 60 million euros.

To acquire Inácio, who signed a contract with Sporting until 2030, Barcelona will need to make a serious financial decision.

The fact that the 24-year-old Portugal international has been on the Catalans' radar for several years makes the transfer news even more intriguing.

Now the main question is — will Barcelona take the 60 million euro step for Inácio, whom they have been monitoring for a long time, or will the club choose a cheaper option? The final weeks of the transfer window may provide the answer.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Unique in the World: Uzbekistan Super League Recognized as the Most Rare Championship on the Planet!Unique in the World: Uzbekistan Super League Recognized as the Most Rare Championship on the Planet!Today, 13:17“Footwork”: British publication reveals the secret behind Uzbekistan boxing’s world dominance“Footwork”: British publication reveals the secret behind Uzbekistan boxing’s world dominanceToday, 13:09100% Duels Won: Husanov Shines in Manchester City Masterclass100% Duels Won: Husanov Shines in Manchester City MasterclassToday, 13:01Mega-transfer from City: Ayyoub Bouaddi passes medical to replace RodriMega-transfer from City: Ayyoub Bouaddi passes medical to replace RodriToday, 12:58“Last time he beat me half to death”: Merab Dvalishvili admits the truth“Last time he beat me half to death”: Merab Dvalishvili admits the truthToday, 12:32“Exclusion from the 2026 World Cup benefited him”: Gary Neville comments on Cole Palmer’s return“Exclusion from the 2026 World Cup benefited him”: Gary Neville comments on Cole Palmer’s returnToday, 12:29
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)
Cristiano Ronaldo Serves as a Warning for Harry Kane
Cristiano Ronaldo Serves as a Warning for Harry Kane