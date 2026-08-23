Shomurodov's Trabzon Test: 10 Facts You Need to Know

The second round of the Turkish Super Lig hosts one of the central matches. Our compatriots Eldor Shomurodov and Abbosbek Fayzullayev playing for Istanbul's Başakşehir club, will be guests of one of the country's most prominent and powerful teams — Trabzonspor .

Ahead of this high-stakes clash, one of Turkey's leading sports publications — sporx.com — has published the 10 most important statistical facts that could influence the outcome of the game. These data show how uncompromising and full of surprises the upcoming battle in Trabzon might be.

For you, dear football fans, we present these 10 most important facts:

1. Shomurodov's away 'silence'

İstanbul Başakşehir striker and Uzbekistan national team captain Eldor Shomurodov has been one of the top scorers in the Super Lig since last season. However, statistics show his efficiency away from home is low. Of his last 7 goals, only one was scored in an away match (against Gaziantep in May 2026). Shomurodov will need to break this unpleasant tradition in the upcoming match.

2. Onuachu is a real 'headache' for Başakşehir

Trabzonspor striker Paul Onuachu has shown exceptional productivity in games against the Istanbul club. He has made a direct goal contribution in three of the four Super Lig matches played against Başakşehir, recording 2 goals and 1 assist .

3. Saviolo on the verge of club history

The hosts' new signing, Noah Saviolo, aims to replicate a historic result. He could become only the second foreign player since the 2000/01 season to score in his first two Super Lig matches for Trabzonspor. Previously, only Paul Onuachu achieved this.

4. Starting the season away is a nightmare for Başakşehir

Statistics confirm that the Istanbul side performs very poorly in away games at the start of the season. Since the 2016/17 season, İstanbul Başakşehir has not won a single one of the nine times they have started the Super Lig season away from home (2 draws and 7 losses).

5. Trabzonspor — 'kings' of their home

The hosts have an excellent record when starting the season at home. Trabzonspor has won their first home match in 11 of the last 14 seasons in the Super Lig. The only defeat in this period was against Beşiktaş in September 2020.

6. Başakşehir looks to repeat a historic start

After defeating Kocaelispor 2-0 in the first round of the current season, Başakşehir aims to win in Trabzon and start the season with two victories. The team last achieved this result 10 seasons ago, in the 2016/17 season.

7. No 'bread' for Istanbul clubs in Trabzon

Trabzonspor continues a very successful series of games against Istanbul teams at home. The hosts have lost only one of their last 13 Super Lig matches (8 wins and 4 draws). The only defeat was against Fenerbahçe (2-3) in February 2026.

8. Five-game winless streak

The trip to Trabzon is always difficult for İstanbul Başakşehir. The team has not won a single one of their last five games at the Trabzonspor stadium in the Super Lig (3 draws and 2 losses). Today, the visitors will try to end this dark streak.

9. The most uncomfortable guest for Trabzonspor

Although the Trabzon stadium is uncomfortable for Başakşehir, the history of head-to-head matches shows that these games are not easy for the hosts either. In the history of the Super Lig, among teams they have hosted at least twice, Trabzonspor has the lowest home win percentage against Başakşehir (6 wins in 18 matches — 33 percent).

10. Six-game unbeaten streak

Overall statistics show Trabzonspor's significant recent dominance. The team has not lost a single one of their last six Super Lig matches against İstanbul Başakşehir (4 wins and 2 draws). The Istanbul side last won against the Trabzon club in the 2022/23 season.

Brief conclusion

The presented facts and statistics show Trabzonspor's general superiority. Especially their successful series against Istanbul teams and Başakşehir's winless games in Trabzon work in favor of the hosts.

However, the fact that Başakşehir is one of the most uncomfortable opponents for the hosts in Trabzon and that these matches have historically always been balanced gives hope for unexpected results. Eldor Shomurodov's low efficiency in away goals could be a specific problem for Başakşehir, but the Uzbek striker could have his say in such an important match and bring victory to his team. Abbosbek Fayzullayev's creative play will also be very important for the visitors' attack.

There is no doubt that the upcoming match will turn into a real football festival and an uncompromising battle between two strong teams.