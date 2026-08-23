Representatives of Uzbekistan Sports Awarded State Honors

·66·Sport
Representatives of Uzbekistan Sports Awarded State Honors

A presidential decree has been issued on awarding state honors to a group of employees in science, education, healthcare, sports, culture, arts, and mass media in honor of the 35th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The decree aims to encourage dedicated individuals who have made worthy contributions to the reforms in strengthening the country's independence and building a New Uzbekistan, and who are serving the development of society through their effective work.

Among them are two prominent representatives serving Uzbekistan sports.

1. Rustam Assakalov — Recipient of the Order of "Mehnat Shuhrati" (Labor Glory)

Head coach of the Uzbekistan national Greco-Roman wrestling team Rustam Sxatbiyevich Assakalov was awarded the Order of "Mehnat Shuhrati".

Assakalov is considered one of the most experienced specialists in Uzbek wrestling. His work with the national team involves preparing athletes for high-level competitions and increasing the prestige of Greco-Roman wrestling in the country.

The Order of "Mehnat Shuhrati" is a high state recognition of Rustam Assakalov's effective work in the field of sports.

2. Isroil Madrimov awarded the Order of "Do‘stlik" (Friendship)

Professional boxer Isroil Modraximovich Madrimov was awarded the Order of "Do‘stlik".

Madrimov is one of the athletes who has been worthily defending the name of Uzbekistan in professional boxing. His activities in the international arena serve to increase the global prestige of Uzbek boxing.

His state award is assessed not only as recognition of the athlete's results in the ring but also of his contribution to the development of the country's sports.

3. Who received the awards?

Award

Recipient

Field of activity

Order of "Mehnat Shuhrati"

Rustam Assakalov

Greco-Roman wrestling, head coach

Order of "Do‘stlik"

Isroil Madrimov

Professional boxing

What is the main purpose of the decree?

State awards are aimed at recognizing the work of representatives of various fields who have been contributing to the country's development.

The decree specifically highlights effective services in the development of science, education, healthcare, sports, culture, arts, and mass media, as well as strengthening peace and harmony in society and educating youth in the spirit of patriotism.

From this point of view, the awarding of sports representatives is another manifestation of the attention paid to the development of sports in the country and its importance in society.

Conclusion

Based on the presidential decree issued on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of Uzbekistan's independence, the head coach of the national Greco-Roman wrestling team Rustam Assakalov was awarded the Order of "Mehnat Shuhrati",and professional boxer Isroil Madrimov was awarded the Order of "Do‘stlik" .

For these two sports representatives, these awards are a high state recognition of their careers.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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