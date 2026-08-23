50 million deal: Tottenham snaps up Manchester City forward

·67·Sport
50 million deal: Tottenham snaps up Manchester City forward

In the final days of the summer transfer window, another major deal is being completed between English Premier League clubs. London's Tottenham club Manchester Cityforward Omar Marmoushhas reached a verbal agreement to join their ranks.

According to the most reliable insider in world football, Fabrizio Romanonegotiations between the two clubs have concluded successfully, with all key terms agreed upon.

Transfer formula: Loan and 50 million mandatory purchase

The details of the agreement are as follows:

  • Deal format: The parties have initially agreed to a one-season loan for the player;

  • Mandatory purchase clause: The contract includes a permanent purchase option, which will become a mandatory purchase upon meeting certain sporting conditions;

  • Financial value: The total value of the transfer, including all payments, is expected to be 50 million pounds.

Marmoush heads to London: Medical date confirmed

The 27-year-old Egyptian forward himself agreed to the 'Spurs' offer a few days ago. According to insider information, Marmoush will arrive in London on Monday to undergo his official medical examination for his new club. The transfer will be officially announced shortly after.

As a reminder, Marmoush moved to Manchester Cityfrom German club Eintracht Frankfurt in January 2025 and had been a key figure in the team's attacking line. Previously, it was reported that the London club was interested in both Savinho and Marmoush, but the Egyptian star's transfer was finalized first.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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