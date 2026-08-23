For the first time: Bournemouth ends Haaland's incredible streak

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For the first time: Bournemouth ends Haaland's incredible streak

In the opening round of the new Premier League season, the reigning champions Manchester Citydefeated Bournemouth 2-1 at home. While this victory secured crucial three points for the Mancunians, it was marked by an unexpected anti-record for the team's top scorer, Erling Haaland, for whom the match will be remembered for the wrong reasons.

Although the Norwegian striker played the full 90 minutes, he failed to find the back of the net and did not record a single goal contribution. This was the first time in Haaland's entire English career that he remained goalless in a season opener.

A 4-season flawless streak: How did Haaland perform in previous opening rounds?

Since moving to England, Haaland has shown no mercy to opposing goalkeepers in the opening matches of the season:

  • 2022/23 season: 2 goals against West Ham (debut match);

  • 2023/24 season: 2 goals against Burnley;

  • 2024/25 season: 1 goal against Chelsea in the big match;

  • 2025/26 season: 2 goals against Wolverhampton.

The 'goal machine', who had scored at least one or two goals at the start of every season until now, saw his successful streak halted by the Bournemouth defense.

A milestone match and a winning start

It is worth noting that this match was the Manchester Citymilestone 200th appearance for the Norwegian star. Despite the broken personal scoring tradition, thanks to late goals from teammates Marc Guehi and Josko Gvardiol, the 'Cityzens' secured an important comeback victory to start the new season successfully.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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