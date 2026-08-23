A quick analytical article based on the central match of the 2nd round of the Turkish Süper Lig between Trabzonspor and İstanbul Başakşehir, covering the intense struggle in the opening minutes of the first half, Mohamed Salah's goal, and Eldor Shomurodov equalizing from a penalty he earned himself:

From Shomurodov a counter-strike: Eldor wins and scores a penalty in Trabzon!

The central match of the 2nd round of the Turkish Süper Lig, which is the focus of Uzbek football fans, has kicked off. In the city of Trabzon, the country's renowned giant Trabzonspor and the leaders of the Uzbekistan national team playing for İstanbul Başakşehir are engaged in a fierce and goal-rich battle from the very first minutes.

The Uzbek striker, who started in the main lineup, Eldor Shomurodov showed his skill in the opening minutes of the match and scored an important goal for his team.

Salah's quick goal and Shomurodov's skill

An intense battle broke out on the pitch from the very first minutes of the game:

10th minute (1:0): Active for the hosts, Mohamed Salah found the back of the net, putting Trabzonspor in the lead;

19th minute (1:1): After the goal, the pushing Başakşehir striker Eldor Shomurodov showed activity inside the opponent's penalty area and earned a penalty for his team. The Uzbek forward stepped up to the spot himself and coolly converted the 11-meter kick to restore parity.

Another Uzbek talent on the pitch — midfielder Abbosbek Fayzullayev is also actively participating in the starting lineup and helping organize attacks.

Match report and lineups:

Turkish Süper Lig. Round 2

Trabzonspor — İstanbul Başakşehir 1:1 (First half in progress)

Goals: Mohamed Salah (10) — Eldor Shomurodov (19, pen.).

Trabzonspor: Onana, Savic, Chiboike, Mustafa, Cabral, Kabasakal, Malinovskyi, Ernest, Salah, Simsir, Onuachu.

İstanbul Başakşehir: Muhammed, Ömer Ali, Emin, Opoku, Opoku, Kemen, Kaluzinski, Olsen, Bertuğ, Fayzullayev, Shomurodov.

The match continues at a very high tempo, with both teams playing aggressive football in search of a win.