4 Goals: Thrilling Draw in Newcastle vs Liverpool Clash

·62·Sport
4 Goals: Thrilling Draw in Newcastle vs Liverpool Clash

The opening round of the new Premier League season delivered a thriller of a marquee matchup for fans. The newly appointed managers for both sides — Matthias Jaissle (Newcastle) and Andoni Iraola (Liverpool) faced off at St. James' Park. The intense and uncompromising super-clash ended in a dramatic 2-2 draw.

The Merseysiders managed to equalize in the final minutes of stoppage time, securing a valuable point on the road.

4 goals and an intense second half

The match started at a frantic pace from the opening minutes:

  • 5th minute (1-0): The hosts' rapid counter-attack was finished by Anthony Elanga with a goal that rocked the stadium;

  • 55th minute (1-1): At the start of the second half, Liverpool increased the pressure and Cody Gakpo leveled the score with a precise strike;

  • 57th minute (2-1): Just two minutes later, substitute Joe Willock put the hosts back in front;

  • 90+9th minute (2-2): In the final seconds of stoppage time, the Merseysiders won a penalty in the opponent's box. Stepping up to the spot, Dominik Szoboszlai coolly converted to save his team from defeat.

Match report and lineups:

  • Premier League. Matchday 1

  • Newcastle vs Liverpool 2-2

  • August 23. St. James' Park

  • Goals: Elanga (5), Willock (57) — Gakpo (55), Szoboszlai (90+9, penalty).

  • Newcastle: Gornichek, Dedic, Botman, Thiaw, Hall, Stoyr (Ramsey, 56), Miley (Bamba, 78), Elanga (Murphy, 76), Wissa (Schär, 90+5), Barnes, Osula (Willock, 56).

  • Liverpool: Alisson, Frimpong, Jaké (Araujo, 70), van Dijk, Kerkez, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch (Koumas, 78), Wirtz (Mac Allister, 63), Ngumoa (Muñoz, 63), Gakpo, Isak.

  • Bookings: Wissa (25), Kerkez (30), Frimpong (30), Miley (34), Ramsey (65), Murphy (79), van Dijk (90+1), Gornichek (90+3).

Thus, Liverpool under Iraola showed character in their first tough test of the new season, returning from the away trip with a draw.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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