In the first round of the Premier League, the reigning champions Manchester Citysecured a hard-fought 2-1 comeback victory against Bournemouth at the Etihad. Our compatriot, who started in the lineup, Abdukodir Khusanov performed a key role in the center of defense while also shifting to the flank in certain situations.

The famous British outlet specializing in the Manchester club, cityxtra.co.uk provided individual ratings for all players following this comeback win.

Expert verdict on Abdukodir Khusanov: 6/10

British analysts evaluated the Uzbek defender's actions as follows:

Reliability and accuracy: Khusanov showed a fairly stable and strong performance in the defensive line. He made no serious mistakes throughout the match;

Gaps between lines: Experts noted that this was not one of Abdukodir's top performances, as the team's defense seemed slightly disconnected from the midfield.

Ratings for Manchester City's starting XI

The outlet rated the remaining starters as follows:

Nico O'Reilly — 7.5/10 (Man of the Match): The most active player on the pitch. He put great pressure on the opponent in attack and also contributed defensively;

Marc Guehi — 7/10: Played in an unusual central midfield role. Despite missing an open goal, he scored a crucial equalizer in the 85th minute;

Josko Gvardiol — 7/10: Despite some errors, he scored the winning goal with his right foot in the 90+2 minute;

Antoine Semenyo — 6.5/10: Replacing Doku on the left wing, he made many dribbles and dangerous raids;

Gianluigi Donnarumma — 6/10: Not at fault for the goal and performed without major errors;

Ruben Dias — 6/10: Played at an average and stable level alongside Khusanov;

Phil Foden — 6/10: Despite being trusted, he could not significantly influence the game;

Elliot Anderson — 6/10: Was active but was substituted due to injury;

Rico Lewis — 5.5/10: Made positional errors and was one of those at fault for the conceded goal;

Erling Haaland — 5.5/10: Although he worked hard, he missed very clear chances and had an unlucky day.

Substitutes and Cherki's magic

Players who changed the course of the game in the second half: