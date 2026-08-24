5-0 in the first match: Barcelona crushes Elche away (video)

Playing their first official match of the new La Liga season, Barcelona visited the Manuel Martínez Valero stadium. The 2nd round clash against Elche was dominated by the Catalans, ending in a crushing 5-0 victory.

Along with team leaders, the new star signings also shone, putting on a real goal show for the fans.

Braces from Raphinha and Fermín, first goal for Adeyemi

The Catalans pinned their opponents in their own penalty area from the very first minutes:

14th minute (0:1): Brazilian winger Raphinha calmly converted a penalty to open the scoring;

45+3 minute (0:2): In stoppage time of the first half, the team's new signing Karim Adeyemi scored on his debut in the Barca jersey;

67th minute (0:3): Continuing his activity in the second half, Raphinha secured his brace;

71st and 79th minutes (0:4, 0:5): Midfielder Fermín López scored twice in 8 minutes to put the final nail in the coffin.

Also, another debutant who came off the bench in the 65th minute, Anthony Gordon enriched his debut with effective actions, providing 2 assists for Fermín's goals.

Match report and lineups:

La Liga. Round 2

Elche — Barcelona 0:5

August 23. Manuel Martínez Valero Stadium

Goals: Raphinha (14 pen., 67), Adeyemi (45+3), Fermín López (71, 79).

Elche: Dituro, Sangaré, Chust, Redondo (Bigas, 81), Affengruber, Valera, Morente (Cepeda, 64), Villar, Aguado (Netu, 64), Houary (Buonanotte, 64), Nino (Ponce, 69).

Barcelona: Joan García, Espart, Christensen, Eric García, Martín, Gavi (Pedri, 45), Bernal (Koundé, 80), Yamal (Gordon, 65), Fermín López, Raphinha (Cancelo, 80), Adeyemi (Olmo, 65).

Yellow card: Houary (33, Elche).

With this confident and flawless performance, Barcelona showed from the very first match that they are the main favorites for the title this season.