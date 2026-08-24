Stunning stats for Husanov: He is among Manchester City's best!

In the opening round of the new Premier League season, the reigning champions Manchester Citysecured a hard-fought 2-1 comeback victory at home against Bournemouth. Our compatriot, who started in the heart of the 'Cityzens' defense in this intense clash, Abdukodir Khusanov played the full 90 minutes without being substituted.

The prestigious international sports statistics portal Flashscore awarded the 22-year-old Uzbek defender a very high rating of 8.2 for his performance.

97 percent accuracy and total control: Khusanov's numbers

The Uzbek legionnaire played almost flawlessly in defense and in initiating attacks throughout the match:

Passing accuracy: Out of 90 passes attempted by Khusanov, 87 reached his teammates (a 97 percent phenomenal rate);

Ball handling: He touched the ball 97 times during the game and made no positional errors;

Team standing: Only the goalscorer who equalized the score, Marc Guehi (8.5 rating), received a higher score than Khusanov at City. Abdukodir earned the second-highest rating in the entire team.

Flashscore interpretation: Manchester Cityplayer ratings:

Marc Guehi — 8.5 (Man of the Match)

Abdukodir Khusanov — 8.2

Rayan Cherki — 8.0

Ruben Dias — 7.8

Josko Gvardiol — 7.5

Phil Foden — 7.5

Gianluigi Donnarumma — 7.4

Erling Haaland — 7.3

Elliot Anderson — 7.2

Nico O'Reilly — 6.8

Matheus Nunes — 6.8

Antoine Semenyo — 6.5

Mateo Kovacic — 6.5

Rico Lewis — 6.0

Such a confident and high-level performance by Abdukodir Khusanov in the first round of the new Premier League season clearly proves he is becoming a key figure in Enzo Maresca's tactics.