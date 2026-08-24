“I scored a brace, but I'm not satisfied”: Torres spoke about his PSG debut

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“I scored a brace, but I'm not satisfied”: Torres spoke about his PSG debut

In the first round of Ligue 1, reigning champions PSG faced a very difficult away match against Rennes. Trailing 0-2 in the first half, the Parisians managed to avoid defeat thanks to two goals in the 71st and 82nd minutes from their new signing, who came off the bench in the 46th minute, Ferran Torres.

The Spanish forward, who became the third player in the history of the Paris club to score a brace on his debut after Zlatan Ibrahimović and Patrick M'Boma, shared his emotions in an interview with the club's official website after the match.

“We wanted nothing but a win”: The striker's critical assessment

Although he became the hero of the match by scoring two goals, Torres did not hide that he was not fully satisfied due to the team result:

“I am not fully satisfied. Because deep down, we wanted to start the season only with a victory. But if we couldn't win, we had to at least avoid defeat. We have mixed feelings because we go onto the pitch only to win”, said the Spanish goalscorer.

Torres emphasized that the team improved its performance as the game progressed and that it is necessary to prepare even stronger for the upcoming matches.

“You are our 12th man”: Gratitude to the fans

The forward specially acknowledged the strong support shown by the Paris club's fans during the away match:

  • Thanks for the support: “What do I want to say to our fans? I express my huge gratitude for their constant support”;

  • Promise: “You are truly our 12th man, and we will give our all this season to provide you with many joyful moments”.

Ferran Torres's such a combative and responsible start at PSG shows that he will become an important figure in the Paris attacking line.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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