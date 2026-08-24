Big football in Fergana: Uzbekistan national team to face Iran

The Uzbekistan national football team will play its next international friendly match against one of the strong opponents — the Iran national team. According to the press service of the Uzbekistan Football Association (UFA), this exciting encounter September 24, 2026 will take place in the city of Fergana at the Istiklol Stadium .

Preparation plan for the 2027 Asian Cup

The Uzbekistan national team, led by the famous Italian specialist Fabio Cannavaro, is actively preparing for the 2027 Asian Cup to be held in Saudi Arabia. After the match against Iran, our national team plans to hold another serious test — a friendly match October 6 against the South Korea national team.

Uzbekistan vs Iran match and team statistics

Indicator Uzbekistan Iran Match date and venue September 24, 2026, Fergana (Istiklol Stadium) Head coach Fabio Cannavaro (Italy) — Last head-to-head (November 2025) 0:0 (Penalty shootout 4:3 win) 0:0 (Penalty shootout loss) 2026 World Cup result 4th place in Group K (Colombia 1:3, Portugal 0:5, DR Congo 1:3) 3rd place in Group G (New Zealand 2:2, Belgium 0:0, Egypt 1:1) Next scheduled opponent South Korea (October 6) —

Head-to-head history and 2026 World Cup impressions

Uzbekistan and Iran last met in November 2025 at an international tournament in the UAE. At that time, the main time ended in a 0:0 draw, and the Uzbeks won 4:3 on penalties. It is worth noting that in that match, Manchester Citydefender Abdukodir Khusanov was sent off, and our team finished the game with ten men.

In the 2026 World Cup held in North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), both teams failed to reach the knockout stage: Iran finished 3rd in their group with three draws, while Uzbekistan remained in 4th place with three defeats. Now, both teams are entering a new cycle and continental championship with renewed energy.

Do you think the Uzbekistan national team, led by Fabio Cannavaro, can achieve a confident victory over Iran in Fergana, and what changes are you expecting in our team's performance?

Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share the news of this important match with fellow football fans!