What is happening at Liverpool? Another points drop after the drama at Anfield!

An analytical article prepared based on the Matchday 2 encounter of the English Premier League where Liverpool hosted Nottingham Forest at home, the 4-goal drama at Anfield, and the Merseysiders dropping points for the second consecutive matchweek:

4-goal thriller at Anfield: Liverpool drop points again and still don't know what a victory feels like!

One of the central and most unexpected matches of the English Premier League Matchday 2 took place. One of the leading teams of recent times, Liverpool, hosted Nottingham Forest at their home ground — the famous Anfield stadium. The intense and fierce encounter ended in a 2-2 combat draw.

Thus, the Merseysiders recorded their second consecutive draw in the first two rounds of the new EPL season, failing to taste victory in the competition yet.

Goal show at Anfield: Liverpool equalize twice

The match began with active pressure and quick counterattacks from the guests:

Minute 24 (0:1): Nottingham Forest forward Ndoye capitalized on a mistake in the hosts' defense to open the scoring;

Minute 60 (1:1): Increasing the pressure in the second half, Alexander Isak restored the balance for Liverpool;

Minute 70 (1:2): 10 minutes later, a penalty was awarded in favor of the visitors, and Morgan Gibbs-Uayt flawlessly converted the 11-meter spot kick to put Nottingham ahead again;

Minute 82 (2:2): Shortly before the end of the match, Daniel Munios scored the decisive goal, saving Liverpool from yet another heavy defeat.

Match protocol and team lineups

EPL. Matchday 2

«Liverpool» — «Nottingham Forest» — 2:2

Goals: Ndoye 24 (0:1), Isak 60 (1:1), Gibbs-Uayt 70-pen. (1:2), Munios 82 (2:2).