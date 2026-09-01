Crucial victory: Atalanta defeat Bologna in the final seconds

The 2nd round of Serie A concluded in Bergamo with an incredibly intense and fierce battle. Hosting Bologna, Atalanta scored the winning goal in the final seconds of stoppage time to secure a crucial 1:0 victory.

After this success, Maurizio Sarri's men celebrated their second consecutive win, reaching 6 points and firmly establishing themselves among the leaders. Bologna, having lost both rounds, remains without points.

The heroism of substitute Samardžić

Key aspects and tactical changes that decided the match:

Goal in the 90+6th minute: Lazar Samardžić, who came off the bench in the 68th minute, found the back of the net in the final moments of stoppage time, bringing victory to the people of Bergamo;

Sarri's correct substitutions: The rotations made by the Atalanta coaching staff in the second half and the tactic of adding extra attacking power paid off at the climax of the game;

Bologna's lack of resilience: Although the visitors defended strongly for 95 minutes, they lost concentration in the final decisive attack and were deprived of a crucial point.

Match report and lineups