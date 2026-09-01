Goal rain at Camp Nou: Barcelona wins in a 7-goal thriller

The 3rd round of the Spanish championship concluded with a central match. Hosting Rayo Vallecano at home, the Catalan club Barcelona put on a real goal show, securing a bright and convincing 5-2 victory.

Following this success, the 'Blaugrana' under Hansi Flick have reclaimed the top spot in the La Liga table with 9 points, surpassing their eternal rival Real Madrid on goal difference.

Raphinha's scoring leadership and Yamal's historic 50th goal

Match heroes and their key achievements:

Raphinha — La Liga top scorer: The Brazilian winger found the back of the net twice in the 19th and 71st minutes, bringing his tally for the current season to 5 goals and becoming the sole leader in the league's top scorer race.

Yamal's milestone: Lamine Yamal (21', 90') also recorded a brace, not only scoring his first goals of the current season but also surpassing 50 goals in all competitions in a Barcelona shirt.

Rayo's response: For the visitors, Sergio Camello (12', 59') responded with two goals, while Lejeune scored an own goal in the 51st minute.

Match report and lineups

La Liga | Matchday 3

Barcelona — Rayo Vallecano 5-2

August 31, Camp Nou stadium

Goals: Raphinha (19', 71'), Yamal (21', 90'), Lejeune (51', own goal) — Camello (12', 59');

Barcelona lineup: Joan Garcia, Koundé, Cubarsí, Christensen, Espart, Pedri (Cancelo, 78'), Bernal (Rodri, 64'), Olmo (Fermín, 64'), Gordon (Adeyemi, 78'), Yamal, Raphinha (Abdulkarim, 85');

Rayo Vallecano lineup: Cárdenas, Balliu, Lejeune, Ciss, Vertruvd, Bouare (Díaz, 57'), Valentín, López (Nteka, 75'), de Frutos (Pérez, 58'), García, Camello (Alemao, 75');

Yellow card: Pedrosa (90').

After this defeat, Rayo Vallecano remains in 16th place with 1 point.