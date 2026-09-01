A Turning Point in Apple History: Tim Cook Steps Down and New CEO Announced

One of the biggest changes in the tech world over the last decade is expected to take place. According to ixbt.com, Tim Cook will step down as CEO of Apple on September 1st. He has led the company for 15 years. Thus, for the first time in the history of the tech giant, a CEO transition process has been officially announced, drawing the attention of millions of users interested in the company's future. This is reported by news source.

As a reminder, Tim Cook took over this position in August 2011 following the death of the legendary Steve Jobs. During his years of leadership, Apple not only strengthened its position but also significantly expanded its entire ecosystem of devices and services. During this period, popular products such as Apple Watch, AirPods, HomePod, Vision Pro, as well as Apple Music and Apple TV were introduced to the world.

New Leader and His Responsibilities

John Ternus, who currently heads the hardware engineering division, has been appointed as the company's new CEO. He has been working at Apple for over 25 years. According to Tim Cook, it is John Ternus who is suited for the next stage of the company's development due to his extensive experience in creating new products.

It is noted that John Ternus will be the third leader since 1997, following Steve Jobs and Tim Cook. Tim Cook himself will not leave Apple entirely — he will remain as Chairman of the Board. In a message to employees, Cook admitted that this decision was not easy for him, calling leading the company the "privilege of a lifetime" and emphasized that he would continue to work on certain strategic directions.

Financial Success and Upcoming Presentations

The change in Apple's leadership comes at a time when the company has recorded its most stable and high financial results. The enterprise managed to break several revenue records in recent quarters. This allows the new leadership to transition without financial pressure.

The first serious test and major event for the new CEO, John Ternus, will take place just eight days after he takes office, on September 9th. At this presentation, the company is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro line and, according to initial reports, its first foldable smartphone, expected to be called the iPhone Ultra.