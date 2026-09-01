Apple presents new evidence in lawsuit against former employee

Apple, one of the leading companies in the tech world, has presented "shocking evidence" in its lawsuit against a former employee, substantiating claims that trade secrets were stolen for the benefit of OpenAI. As reported by TechCrunch, these serious allegations came to light after an inspection of an old work laptop belonging to former employee Chang Liu. The individual, who currently works at OpenAI, is suspected of using Apple's confidential information in their new role. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

According to court documents, it was discovered that Chang Liu used Apple's confidential schematics and a tool similar to the Cupertino giant's internal engineering application in his work at OpenAI. Apple alleges that OpenAI was fully aware of the situation and that Liu, sensing an investigation had begun in June of this year, attempted to destroy evidence with the help of his OpenAI colleague, Yu-Ting Peng. Data from the laptop provided by the company shows that their suspicions are not unfounded.

Legal proceedings and positions of the parties

According to reports in previous court materials, Chang Liu was aware that his access to Apple files remained active but treated the situation lightly. However, OpenAI responded to these accusations, stating that the employee only accessed the files after leaving the company to assist former colleagues at their request. OpenAI representatives believe this situation is a consequence of Apple's failure to adequately manage security and access rights within its own system.

Nevertheless, Apple categorically rejects these arguments. In its statement, the company emphasized that the former employee did not just use residual access rights, but deliberately exploited a rare and previously unknown authentication error in the system. Currently, readers and the technology community are awaiting an official comment from OpenAI regarding this conflict, but the company is refraining from disclosing further details.

Court demands and future consequences

While the lawsuit is ongoing, Apple is seeking a court order to temporarily prohibit OpenAI from working on hardware based on its technologies. The company is also demanding an expedited evidence collection process, as it is suspected that other former employees may be involved in similar violations during the investigation.

As a note, Apple's initial court filing stated that currently, more than 400 former Apple employees work at OpenAI. The outcome of this lawsuit is expected to have a serious impact not only on the relationship between these two major companies but also on the practice of ensuring intellectual property security across the entire AI and technology market.