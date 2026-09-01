“Very Painful”: Messi’s Farewell Letter That Made the World Cry Revealed

The living legend of world football, 39-year-old Lionel Messi has published an open letter to his fans and teammates after concluding his brilliant 20-year career with the Argentina national team.

The captain, who won everything in the “Albiceleste” jersey, openly explained in his message when he actually made this decision and the deep personal reasons behind it.

“I have nothing left to give”: Messi’s open letter

Lionel Messi wrote the following touching words in his farewell letter:

A difficult decision and the right time: “After the time that has passed since the final and long discussions, I am ending my career with the national team. This decision was very difficult for me, and my heart still aches. But I understand that this is exactly the right time.”

20 years of loyalty and the turn for the youth: “I have always given my all — not just in the years when we won all the trophies, but before that as well. I have nothing left to give. The young, talented players coming up behind me deserve to play for the national team.”

Gratitude to the fans: “Thank you for the love you have shown me over these 20 years. I will miss this so much. Now I will become just another fan in the stands — I will rejoice with you and suffer with you. I am leaving, but I am happy that I was able to share a few fairytale moments with you. Thank God I am Argentine. Vamos, Argentina!”

A painful note at the end of the letter and the passing of his father

Lionel Messi added a very difficult personal note at the end of his letter: