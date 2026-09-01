Leadership changes and personnel departures continue at Apple

·17·Technology
Leadership changes and personnel departures continue at Apple

In one of the biggest shifts in the tech world, Apple CEO Tim Cook has stepped down, followed by a series of high-ranking executives leaving their posts. According to Bloomberg, Phil Schiller, who has led the App Store division for many years, has also stepped down. This signals the beginning of a new leadership era at the corporation. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

Phil Schiller has been with Apple since 1987 (with only a four-year break) and began managing the App Store in 2015. However, Schiller will not leave the company entirely. He will retain the status of Apple Fellow, awarded to individuals who have made significant technical or leadership contributions, and will work on undisclosed projects. Insiders believe this could be a major step toward his retirement.

Legal battles and changes in App Store management

During his tenure, Schiller managed the major lawsuit with Epic Games regarding in-app payment systems in the App Store. In 2020, Epic Games sued Apple, accusing it of illegal monopoly. Although monopoly claims were rejected and the court ruled largely in Apple's favor, the company was forced to provide developers with the ability to link to external payment options. This legal battle is still ongoing.

After Schiller's departure, the day-to-day operations of the App Store will be handed over to Carson Oliver, who has been at Apple for over 14 years and has dedicated his entire career to this department. Additionally, according to Bloomberg, the App Store marketing department is being moved to the services division led by Eddy Cue. TechCrunch reached out to Apple for further information regarding this transition.

Successive resignations of high-ranking executives

Schiller's departure is a continuation of a wave of major personnel losses at the iPhone manufacturer. It was recently announced that Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams would retire in December after 27 years of service. Additionally, it was announced that Lisa Jackson, Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, and General Counsel Kate Adams would also leave their posts in December.

Apple Pay head Jennifer Bailey is also expected to retire in October after more than 20 years with the company. In July, Paul Meade, the Apple Vice President responsible for the Vision Pro headset, left the company to join OpenAI. Following Meade's departure, Apple downsized the Vision Pro team, laying off approximately 100 employees as of two weeks ago.

John Ternus, who has now assumed the role of CEO, is tasked with filling Apple's ranks with a new generation of corporate leaders and solving many other complex challenges.

AppleTim CookPhil SchillerApp StoreTechnology
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