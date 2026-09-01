When will the Ballon d'Or 2026 nominees be announced? Official date and details

·1·Sport
When will the Ballon d'Or 2026 nominees be announced? Official date and details

The list of nominees for the Ballon d'Or 2026, eagerly awaited by the international football community, will be officially on September 8 announced. France Football has revealed all key details regarding this 70th anniversary ceremony.

For the first time in history, the awards ceremony will take place outside of Paris — in London. The gala evening to announce the winners is scheduled for October 26 .

Award categories and number of nominees

The Ballon d'Or 2026 will honor the best football talents in men's and women's categories across 6 main areas:

  • Ballon d'Or (Best Player of the Year):

    • Men — 30 players;

    • Women — 30 players.

  • Best Young Player of the Year (Kopa Trophy):

    • Men — 10 players;

    • Women — 5 players.

  • Best Goalkeeper of the Year (Yashin Trophy):

    • Men — 10 goalkeepers;

    • Women — 5 goalkeepers.

  • Best Coach of the Year:

    • Men's teams — 5 coaches;

    • Women's teams — 5 coaches.

  • Best Striker of the Year (Gerd Müller Trophy):

    • Men — 10 strikers;

    • Women — 5 strikers.

  • Club of the Year:

    • Men's clubs — 5 teams;

    • Women's clubs — 5 teams.

Key intrigues of the historic 70th ceremony

The 2026 awards night is expected to enter football history with several unique features:

  • First presentation in London: For the first time in its history, the Ballon d'Or Great Britain will be awarded in the capital, further expanding the global scale of the event;

  • Era of new heroes: Following the 2026 World Cup and major club tournaments, new leaders are expected to emerge in world football.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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