Masterclass: Roma wins 4-0 and becomes Serie A leader

In the 2nd round of the Italian championship, Rome's Roma visited Lecce and put on a real goal-scoring show. Gian Piero Gasperini's side netted four unanswered goals, securing a massive 4-0 victory.

Having achieved a 100% record in the first two rounds, the 'Giallorossi' reached 6 points and took sole possession of the top spot in the league table. Defeated Lecce remains in 13th place with 3 points.

Donyell Malen's unstoppable productivity

Key moments and goal details that decided the match:

Malen's continued benefit: After scoring a hat-trick in the previous round, Dutch forward Donyell Malen became the main hero again — he found the back of the net in the 4th and 23rd minutes to secure a brace;

Decisive strikes in the first half: In the 25th minute, Matias Soulé made it 3-0, and in the 65th minute, substitute Mora put the final touch on the game;

Solid defense: Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar and the defensive line left the hosts with almost no chance to threaten the goal.

Match report and lineups