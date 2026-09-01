Masterclass: Roma wins 4-0 and becomes Serie A leader
In the 2nd round of the Italian championship, Rome's Roma visited Lecce and put on a real goal-scoring show. Gian Piero Gasperini's side netted four unanswered goals, securing a massive 4-0 victory.
Having achieved a 100% record in the first two rounds, the 'Giallorossi' reached 6 points and took sole possession of the top spot in the league table. Defeated Lecce remains in 13th place with 3 points.
Donyell Malen's unstoppable productivity
Key moments and goal details that decided the match:
Malen's continued benefit: After scoring a hat-trick in the previous round, Dutch forward Donyell Malen became the main hero again — he found the back of the net in the 4th and 23rd minutes to secure a brace;
Decisive strikes in the first half: In the 25th minute, Matias Soulé made it 3-0, and in the 65th minute, substitute Mora put the final touch on the game;
Solid defense: Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar and the defensive line left the hosts with almost no chance to threaten the goal.
Match report and lineups
Serie A | Round 2
Lecce — Roma 0:4
August 31, Via del Mare Stadium
Goals: Malen (4, 23), Soulé (25), Mora (65);
Lecce lineup: Falcone, Siebert, Gaspar, Gaby (Ndri, 46), Danilo, Coulibaly, Ngom (Ilic, 72), Gorter (Maleh, 46), Ndaba, Pierotti (Fatah, 72), Geubbels (Stulic, 54);
Roma lineup: Svilar, Ghilardi, Mancini, Hermoso, Lulli, Koné (Pisilli, 67), Cristante, Wesley (Molina, 60), Dybala (de Roon, 84), Soulé (Mora, 60), Malen (Castro, 67);
Yellow cards: Malen (9), Ilic (90).
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