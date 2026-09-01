Masterclass: Roma wins 4-0 and becomes Serie A leader

·34·Sport
Masterclass: Roma wins 4-0 and becomes Serie A leader

In the 2nd round of the Italian championship, Rome's Roma visited Lecce and put on a real goal-scoring show. Gian Piero Gasperini's side netted four unanswered goals, securing a massive 4-0 victory.

Having achieved a 100% record in the first two rounds, the 'Giallorossi' reached 6 points and took sole possession of the top spot in the league table. Defeated Lecce remains in 13th place with 3 points.

Donyell Malen's unstoppable productivity

Key moments and goal details that decided the match:

  • Malen's continued benefit: After scoring a hat-trick in the previous round, Dutch forward Donyell Malen became the main hero again — he found the back of the net in the 4th and 23rd minutes to secure a brace;

  • Decisive strikes in the first half: In the 25th minute, Matias Soulé made it 3-0, and in the 65th minute, substitute Mora put the final touch on the game;

  • Solid defense: Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar and the defensive line left the hosts with almost no chance to threaten the goal.

Match report and lineups

  • Serie A | Round 2

  • Lecce — Roma 0:4

  • August 31, Via del Mare Stadium

  • Goals: Malen (4, 23), Soulé (25), Mora (65);

  • Lecce lineup: Falcone, Siebert, Gaspar, Gaby (Ndri, 46), Danilo, Coulibaly, Ngom (Ilic, 72), Gorter (Maleh, 46), Ndaba, Pierotti (Fatah, 72), Geubbels (Stulic, 54);

  • Roma lineup: Svilar, Ghilardi, Mancini, Hermoso, Lulli, Koné (Pisilli, 67), Cristante, Wesley (Molina, 60), Dybala (de Roon, 84), Soulé (Mora, 60), Malen (Castro, 67);

  • Yellow cards: Malen (9), Ilic (90).

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

When will the Ballon d'Or 2026 nominees be announced? Official date and detailsWhen will the Ballon d'Or 2026 nominees be announced? Official date and detailsToday, 07:13New tactics at Real: Mourinho explains how he boosted Bellingham's powerNew tactics at Real: Mourinho explains how he boosted Bellingham's powerToday, 06:15Crucial victory: Atalanta defeat Bologna in the final secondsCrucial victory: Atalanta defeat Bologna in the final secondsToday, 06:05Crucial Clash: Defending Champions Arsenal Secure 3 Points in BirminghamCrucial Clash: Defending Champions Arsenal Secure 3 Points in BirminghamToday, 06:03Goal rain at Camp Nou: Barcelona wins in a 7-goal thrillerGoal rain at Camp Nou: Barcelona wins in a 7-goal thrillerToday, 05:56Transfer market drama: Liverpool rejects Manchester City's £85m bidTransfer market drama: Liverpool rejects Manchester City's £85m bidYesterday, 22:38
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)