Enough Phone: Compact smartphone with a removable battery announced

·27·Technology
Enough Phone: Compact smartphone with a removable battery announced

The Enough Phone project, announced in June of this year and aiming to stand out in the modern market with unique solutions, has revealed its design and key technical specifications. According to Ixbt.com, the most notable feature of this gadget is a solution rarely seen in modern smartphones: a user-replaceable, removable battery. This is reported by Ixbt.com.

At a time when most manufacturers prefer to hide the battery inside the chassis, the new device is aimed at buyers looking for an alternative. This project, which emphasizes ease of construction and repair, is generating significant interest in the tech world.

Technical capabilities and compact dimensions

The Enough Phone has compact dimensions of 132.8 × 63.8 × 12 mm. In terms of height and width, it is almost identical to the popular iPhone 13 mini, although the body is slightly thicker. This design ensures it fits comfortably and securely in the hand.

Four special screws on the back of the chassis provide direct access to the battery. The compartment is designed to house a battery with a capacity between 3500 and 4000 mAh. The smartphone will be equipped with a 5.3-inch IPS screen with a resolution of 1520 × 720 pixels.

Performance and camera capabilities

Under the compact hood, it packs a MediaTek Dimensity 7500 processor, 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of internal storage. The device also supports 5G networks, features an NFC module, eSIM technology, and a fingerprint scanner integrated into the power button. Users can utilize two physical SIM slots, with one also serving as a microSD card slot.

One notable feature is the main camera module. It relies on a single 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 (1/1.56-inch) sensor that does not protrude from the back panel. A 32-megapixel sensor has been chosen for the front camera.

Future plans and funding

Regarding software, it was announced that the Enough Phone will run on the custom OdysseyOS based on Android 17. The project creators aim to fund it via the Kickstarter platform.

The exact price and launch date of the campaign have not yet been announced. To successfully start the production process, the creators will need the support of at least 20,000 potential buyers and backers.

Enough PhoneSmartphonesAndroid 17Sony IMX766Technology
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Abror Shuhratov
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