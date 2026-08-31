Where did Umar Nurmagomedov go wrong? UFC legend makes a sensational statement about the fight

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Where did Umar Nurmagomedov go wrong? UFC legend makes a sensational statement about the fight

At the UFC Fight Night 286 tournament held in Shanghai, the undefeated Russian contender Umar Nurmagomedov's second-round knockout loss to China's Song Yadong caused a major stir in the world of mixed martial arts. American Demetrius Johnson, considered one of the greatest champions in UFC history, released a special analysis on his YouTube channel, pointing out Nurmagomedov's biggest tactical flaw in the fight.

The legendary fighter noted that Umar completely failed to utilize his primary weapon that could have secured victory.

"Umar didn't attack the body at all": Johnson's tactical breakdown

Demetrius Johnson shared the following thoughts on the fight details and the Russian athlete's mistake:

  • Lack of body shots: "There is one thing Umar didn't do at all, and that is throwing strikes to the body, both with kicks and punches. Umar completely forgot to attack his opponent's body."

  • Tactical confusion: "I don't understand why he did that. If you are a southpaw fighting an orthodox fighter and you throw kicks, the only risk is getting taken down."

  • Grappling advantage squandered: "But after all, Umar was much stronger in wrestling and grappling! Therefore, body shots could have served as his most powerful winning weapon without the risk of a takedown."

Consequences of the Shanghai sensation

Umar Nurmagomedov's premature defeat significantly impacted his standing in the division:

  • Song Yadong's success: The Chinese fighter disrupted his opponent's plans with powerful strikes and joined the race for a title shot;

  • Lessons to be learned: Experts emphasize that Nurmagomedov's mistakes in the stand-up game and his lack of aggression led to the first major defeat of his career.

UFCMMAUmar NurmagomedovSong YadongDemetrius Johnson
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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