Shanghai Tournament: Did the Chinese star find weaknesses in Umar Nurmagomedov?

One of the most dangerous fighters in the UFC bantamweight division, China's Song Yadong, has revealed his plans and preparation process ahead of the highly anticipated clash against the undefeated Russian star Umar Nurmagomedov.

This main event on August 29 taking place in Shanghai, China, UFC Fight Night 286 will be held as part of the tournament.

The biggest opportunity for a championship belt

The Chinese fighter is firmly convinced that a victory over Umar will earn him a direct shot at the championship title:

Opponent's strength and motivation: «Everyone knows Umar is one of the strongest fighters in the division. If I beat him, the UFC brass will definitely give me a title fight. I am fully confident in myself and have no doubt that I will win this bout,» said Yadong.

The best period in his career: «Now is the prime time for me. Throughout my career, I have stepped into the octagon against many top fighters and gained vast experience. I am fully prepared for the clash with Umar.»

Wrestling in Georgia and base inCalifornia: Secrets of preparation

Song Yadong emphasized that he has prepared seriously against the Dagestani fighter's main weapons — wrestling and ground technique:

Training camp in Georgia: «My training camp went great. First, I spent nearly two weeks in Georgia for specialized freestyle wrestling training;

Team Alpha Male school: Then I continued my training at the famous Team Alpha Male gym in the USA. I am in top physical and tactical shape,» the Chinese athlete noted.

The fight in Shanghai will be a decisive bout for both fighters on the path to the division's championship belt.