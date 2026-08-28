Shanghai Tournament: Did the Chinese star find weaknesses in Umar Nurmagomedov?

·14·Sport
Shanghai Tournament: Did the Chinese star find weaknesses in Umar Nurmagomedov?

One of the most dangerous fighters in the UFC bantamweight division, China's Song Yadong, has revealed his plans and preparation process ahead of the highly anticipated clash against the undefeated Russian star Umar Nurmagomedov.

This main event on August 29 taking place in Shanghai, China, UFC Fight Night 286 will be held as part of the tournament.

The biggest opportunity for a championship belt

The Chinese fighter is firmly convinced that a victory over Umar will earn him a direct shot at the championship title:

  • Opponent's strength and motivation: «Everyone knows Umar is one of the strongest fighters in the division. If I beat him, the UFC brass will definitely give me a title fight. I am fully confident in myself and have no doubt that I will win this bout,» said Yadong.

  • The best period in his career: «Now is the prime time for me. Throughout my career, I have stepped into the octagon against many top fighters and gained vast experience. I am fully prepared for the clash with Umar.»

Wrestling in Georgia and base inCalifornia: Secrets of preparation

Song Yadong emphasized that he has prepared seriously against the Dagestani fighter's main weapons — wrestling and ground technique:

  • Training camp in Georgia: «My training camp went great. First, I spent nearly two weeks in Georgia for specialized freestyle wrestling training;

  • Team Alpha Male school: Then I continued my training at the famous Team Alpha Male gym in the USA. I am in top physical and tactical shape,» the Chinese athlete noted.

The fight in Shanghai will be a decisive bout for both fighters on the path to the division's championship belt.

UFCMMASong YadongUmar NurmagomedovShanghai
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Historic triumph in the UCL: Ilham Aliyev allocates $2.9 million reward to Sabah FCHistoric triumph in the UCL: Ilham Aliyev allocates $2.9 million reward to Sabah FCToday, 19:01Friendly Match: How did the Spain vs. Uzbekistan game end?Friendly Match: How did the Spain vs. Uzbekistan game end?Today, 18:55From City to Barça: How did Rodri debut for the Catalans?From City to Barça: How did Rodri debut for the Catalans?Today, 18:49Is Raphinha the new 'number nine'? Flick reveals all secrets after the win!Is Raphinha the new 'number nine'? Flick reveals all secrets after the win!Today, 18:45Official: Kily González to become the new head coach of Inter MiamiOfficial: Kily González to become the new head coach of Inter MiamiToday, 18:41Who will face each other in the revamped Europa League stage?Who will face each other in the revamped Europa League stage?Today, 18:36
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)