Italy U20 Women's National Team achieves historic victory at the Youth World Cup

In a U20 Women's World Cup match held in Łódź, Poland, the Italian national team secured a 2-1 comeback victory over the USA, marking a new chapter in their history. As reported by Goal.com, this success has been etched as an unforgettable day in the country's football history and caused a major stir on the international youth stage. This is reported by Goal.com .

Historic break and first victory

The Italian youth team, nicknamed the "Azzurrine," had not participated in this prestigious tournament for 14 years, specifically since 2012. Furthermore, the Italian girls had never won a match in the final stages of a youth World Cup before, making this result their first-ever success in tournament history.

The USA team, considered the favorites of the match and representing a strong footballing school, managed to open the scoring early. Despite this, the resilient Italian side fought back from a difficult position to score two goals.

Decisive goals and VAR intervention

Fadda and Pellegrino Cimò were the scorers for the Italian national team. Pellegrino Cimò's performance was particularly decisive, changing the fate of the match.

Late in the game, the USA players appeared to have equalized, but the referees consulted the VAR system in the third minute of stoppage time. After a brief review, an offside position was confirmed, and the goal was disallowed.

Thoughts from the coach and captain

Sharing her post-match impressions, team captain Gallo expressed her pride in her teammates and the coaching staff. According to her, team unity and supporting each other in difficult moments are the keys to success on the international stage.

Head coach Matteucci praised the girls' approach and courage. She noted that the coaching staff knew it would be difficult to dominate for 90 minutes and that the team was prepared for any challenge, fully utilizing their opportunities.

According to the tournament schedule, the Italian girls will play their next match on Wednesday at 15:00 against New Zealand, who lost to Japan.