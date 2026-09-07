Huawei Pura X View Announced: Wide Screen and 7000 mAh Battery

Huawei has revolutionized the tech market by officially unveiling the world's first smartphone with a wide-screen display — the Huawei Pura X View. According to ixbt.com, this device is attracting attention not only for its unusual form factor but also for its massive battery packed into an ultra-thin body and its advanced technical specifications. The new flagship aims to provide users with a completely different experience in viewing content and performing daily tasks. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The new smartphone is equipped with a unique wide-screen panel measuring 6.39 inches with an area of 114.27 square centimeters. Interestingly, this screen area is even larger than the display of the 6.9-inch iPhone 17 Pro Max. The display occupies 96.1 percent of the front panel. Despite this, the body thickness is only 6.68 millimeters, and the weight is 201 grams.

Display Capabilities and Performance

Huawei management emphasizes that such a wide-format screen is versatile and creates great convenience in use. In particular, compared to smartphones with traditional screens, the usable area for watching videos increases by 16 percent, and by 21 percent when scrolling web pages in vertical mode. The manufacturer positions this gadget as an e-book, a gaming device, a tool for watching movies, and an efficient work instrument.

The smartphone's performance is driven by the Kirin 9030S processor and the HarmonyOS 7 operating system. According to Huawei, the new generation processor provides a 28 percent increase in overall performance compared to its predecessor. Additionally, the special HyperSpace Memory technology allows the 12 GB RAM to perform at a 16 GB level. The device supports two physical SIM cards and two eSIM standards, as well as BeiDou satellite communication with the ability to send text and images.

Camera Potential and Price

In terms of photography capabilities, the Huawei Pura X View also claims to be one of the leaders in its class. The main camera features a 200 MP sensor equipped with an optical image stabilization (OIS) system. It is accompanied by a 50 MP telephoto lens with OIS support and an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle module. This combination guarantees high-quality photos and videos in any lighting condition.

Also, according to ixbt.com, engineers managed to fit a 7000 mAh capacity battery inside such a thin body. This allows users to work actively for a long time without worrying about power. The base version with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage is priced at 900 USD. Official sales of the smartphone are scheduled to begin on September 9 of this year.