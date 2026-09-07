Honor Watch 6 Pro smartwatch gets new health features

·26·Technology
Honor Watch 6 Pro smartwatch gets new health features

The Honor brand has announced that pre-orders are open for its new flagship gadget, the Honor Watch 6 Pro smartwatch. According to ixbt.com, the device attracts attention not only with its modern design elements but also with advanced medical sensors aimed at serious monitoring of user health. This is reported by news from Ixbt.com.

Several color and material options have been introduced for the new smartwatch. Buyers will be able to choose between black, brown, and silver, as well as stainless steel cases with black and yellow hues. This allows the device to meet the needs of users with various styles.

In addition to its appearance, the device's screen capabilities are also at a high level. According to the manufacturer, the watch is equipped with an OLED display supporting True Color technology. The screen brightness can reach up to 5500 nit, which allows for easy reading of information even under direct sunlight.

New health monitoring capabilities

In the Honor Watch 6 Pro model, the main focus is on tracking key indicators in the user's body. Specifically, the introduced features include monitoring for cardiac arrest, non-invasive blood pressure measurement 2.0, and continuous blood glucose monitoring.

Nevertheless, full technical details regarding the operating principle and measurement accuracy of these systems are currently being kept secret. The manufacturer stated that it will disclose detailed information on this later, which is sparking great interest among experts and technology enthusiasts.

Smart Eye Sensing System technology

In addition to health features, the watch is equipped with another unusual innovation — an intelligent gaze detection system called Smart Eye Sensing System. This technology is expected to further expand interaction capabilities with the smartwatch by determining the direction of the user's gaze.

At the current stage, Honor has announced that it will release full technical specifications, official pricing, and the release date for the Honor Watch 6 Pro later. Since pre-orders have started, additional details about the new gadget are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

HonorSmartwatchHonor Watch 6 ProGadgetsTechnology
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