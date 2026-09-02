The Future of Erling Haaland: Can Spanish Giants Lure Him

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The Future of Erling Haaland: Can Spanish Giants Lure Him

The possibility of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland continuing his career at one of the Spanish giants is always present. According to Goal.com, former footballer Dietmar Hamann shared his thoughts on the Norwegian goalscorer's future and how he might react to interest from Barcelona or Real Madrid. This is reported by Goal.com .

Erling Haaland joined Manchester City in the summer of 2022, following in the footsteps of his father, Alf-Inge. The disclosed transfer fee of £51 million proved to be a real bargain in the modern football market. In his debut season under Pep Guardiola, the striker won the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League, achieving a treble and scoring 52 goals.

Since then, the powerful forward has broken numerous records and rapidly scored over a hundred goals in the English championship. The player has signed a long-term contract with the club, with his current deal running until 2034. However, there is no guarantee it will be fulfilled until the end, as rumors about interest from Spanish clubs have not ceased.

Spanish Giants and New Challenges

Next summer, Erling Haaland, who will turn 27, will complete his fifth season in Manchester. It is during this period that it is being discussed whether the player might open doors to new challenges and head to Camp Nou or the Santiago Bernabéu. Former midfielder Dietmar Hamann shared his perspective on this matter in an interview with Betinia.

Hamann believes that the player has already won all possible trophies with Manchester City. After winning the league and the Champions League, it is a natural process for a player to seek new motivation and change after a certain time. Although he has a long-term contract, if teams like Barcelona or Real Madrid come knocking, it could be a serious step for any footballer.

Nevertheless, the transfer issue does not depend solely on the player's desire. Given the lack of consent from Manchester City and the terms of his massive existing contract, this move is expected to be somewhat complicated. Furthermore, it is clear that Haaland's transfer fee will not be cheap, which could pose additional difficulties for Spanish clubs.

Erling HaalandManchester CityReal MadridBarcelonaTransfer
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