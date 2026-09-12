Conor Benn shocks everyone ahead of super fight with Ryan Garcia

The world of professional boxing has witnessed another unprecedented anatomical and physical transformation. 29-year-old British pugilist Conor Benn has stunned everyone ahead of his super fight against the WBC welterweight champion of Mexican descent, Ryan Garcia. Just eight hours after the official weigh-in, Benn announced that he had managed to add a staggering 14.7 kilograms to his body weight. The lack of a rehydration clause in the contract for this headline bout of the 'Zuffa Boxing' tournament in Las Vegas, USA, has paved the way for the British boxer to enter the ring as a true 'heavyweight monster'.

So, how did Benn 'bulk up' to 80.9 kilograms in such a short time, how will Garcia withstand such physical pressure, and who will emerge victorious in the Las Vegas ring tomorrow morning, September 13?

From 66.2 to 80.9 kg: An 8-hour sensational jump

The change that occurred in the short time after the weigh-in left even experienced experts stunned:

Last night's result — 66.2 kg: Conor Benn, who stepped on the official scale last night, hit the limit exactly, weighing in at 66.2 kilograms;

Today's jump — 80.9 kg (178.4 lbs): Just 8 hours later, through rehydration and nutrition, his weight rose to 80.9 kg — a sharp increase of 14.7 kilograms;

No limit in the contract helped: Most importantly, the agreement between the boxers did not include any clauses regarding a secondary weigh-in on fight day or maintaining weight within a certain limit;

Weight advantage in the ring: This situation gives the British fighter the opportunity to be significantly heavier, bulkier, and more powerful in his punches than his opponent.

A clash of true knockout artists: Garcia and Benn's stats

The experience and statistics of the two rivals in the professional ring promise a fierce battle:

Ryan Garcia (27 years old, USA): Starting his professional career in 2016 and competing in the welterweight division since 2023, the pugilist has 24 wins (20 by knockout) and only 2 losses;

Conor Benn (29 years old, Great Britain): Stepping into big-time boxing in April 2016, Benn has 25 wins (14 by stoppage) and 1 loss;

Clash of punch power and speed: Garcia's left hook and lightning speed will be tested against Benn's weight, aggressive pressure, and physical strength.

September 13 morning, Las Vegas: What to expect at the 'Zuffa Boxing' tournament?

The eyes of boxing fans will be turned overseas tomorrow morning:

The 'Zuffa Boxing' project: This competition, organized under a new promotion, is expected to be one of the brightest and most uncompromising shows of the year;

Fight time: This headline bout will be broadcast live from Las Vegas tomorrow, September 13, in the early morning;

A do-or-die fight: The winner will become the undisputed leader of the welterweight division and open the door to high-purse fights, while the loser will significantly fall behind the elite ranks.

Whether Conor Benn's eight-hour physical stunt will give him a real advantage or if the extra weight will kill his speed and make him a target for Garcia — the ring will provide the answer very soon.

Do you think Conor Benn's 15kg weight gain before the fight will bring him victory, or will Ryan Garcia's lightning-fast knockout punches ruin this plan? Which boxer do you think will win by stoppage in this Las Vegas super fight? Leave your predictions in the comments and share this analysis of the hot clash in the boxing world with all fans!