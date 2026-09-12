Conor Benn shocks everyone ahead of super fight with Ryan Garcia

·53·Sport
Conor Benn shocks everyone ahead of super fight with Ryan Garcia

The world of professional boxing has witnessed another unprecedented anatomical and physical transformation. 29-year-old British pugilist Conor Benn has stunned everyone ahead of his super fight against the WBC welterweight champion of Mexican descent, Ryan Garcia. Just eight hours after the official weigh-in, Benn announced that he had managed to add a staggering 14.7 kilograms to his body weight. The lack of a rehydration clause in the contract for this headline bout of the 'Zuffa Boxing' tournament in Las Vegas, USA, has paved the way for the British boxer to enter the ring as a true 'heavyweight monster'.

So, how did Benn 'bulk up' to 80.9 kilograms in such a short time, how will Garcia withstand such physical pressure, and who will emerge victorious in the Las Vegas ring tomorrow morning, September 13?

From 66.2 to 80.9 kg: An 8-hour sensational jump

The change that occurred in the short time after the weigh-in left even experienced experts stunned:

  • Last night's result — 66.2 kg: Conor Benn, who stepped on the official scale last night, hit the limit exactly, weighing in at 66.2 kilograms;

  • Today's jump — 80.9 kg (178.4 lbs): Just 8 hours later, through rehydration and nutrition, his weight rose to 80.9 kg — a sharp increase of 14.7 kilograms;

  • No limit in the contract helped: Most importantly, the agreement between the boxers did not include any clauses regarding a secondary weigh-in on fight day or maintaining weight within a certain limit;

  • Weight advantage in the ring: This situation gives the British fighter the opportunity to be significantly heavier, bulkier, and more powerful in his punches than his opponent.

A clash of true knockout artists: Garcia and Benn's stats

The experience and statistics of the two rivals in the professional ring promise a fierce battle:

  • Ryan Garcia (27 years old, USA): Starting his professional career in 2016 and competing in the welterweight division since 2023, the pugilist has 24 wins (20 by knockout) and only 2 losses;

  • Conor Benn (29 years old, Great Britain): Stepping into big-time boxing in April 2016, Benn has 25 wins (14 by stoppage) and 1 loss;

  • Clash of punch power and speed: Garcia's left hook and lightning speed will be tested against Benn's weight, aggressive pressure, and physical strength.

September 13 morning, Las Vegas: What to expect at the 'Zuffa Boxing' tournament?

The eyes of boxing fans will be turned overseas tomorrow morning:

  • The 'Zuffa Boxing' project: This competition, organized under a new promotion, is expected to be one of the brightest and most uncompromising shows of the year;

  • Fight time: This headline bout will be broadcast live from Las Vegas tomorrow, September 13, in the early morning;

  • A do-or-die fight: The winner will become the undisputed leader of the welterweight division and open the door to high-purse fights, while the loser will significantly fall behind the elite ranks.

Whether Conor Benn's eight-hour physical stunt will give him a real advantage or if the extra weight will kill his speed and make him a target for Garcia — the ring will provide the answer very soon.

Do you think Conor Benn's 15kg weight gain before the fight will bring him victory, or will Ryan Garcia's lightning-fast knockout punches ruin this plan? Which boxer do you think will win by stoppage in this Las Vegas super fight? Leave your predictions in the comments and share this analysis of the hot clash in the boxing world with all fans!

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Jakhongir Orozov played 90 minutes: Rubin takes a crucial point from CSKA's home groundJakhongir Orozov played 90 minutes: Rubin takes a crucial point from CSKA's home groundToday, 01:03«Incredible comeback in Rome and a 2-minute brace!»: AC Milan rescue a draw from 0:2 down«Incredible comeback in Rome and a 2-minute brace!»: AC Milan rescue a draw from 0:2 downToday, 00:57Behruz Karimov plays 90 minutes: A 2:2 thriller between Lugano and Young BoysBehruz Karimov plays 90 minutes: A 2:2 thriller between Lugano and Young BoysToday, 00:55Lisandro Martinez shares his thoughts ahead of the derby against Erling HaalandLisandro Martinez shares his thoughts ahead of the derby against Erling HaalandToday, 00:19Lugano announces starting XI against Swiss giants Young BoysLugano announces starting XI against Swiss giants Young BoysYesterday, 21:13Unexpected Points Dropped in Premier League Matchday 4 — Draws at Anfield and Stamford BridgeUnexpected Points Dropped in Premier League Matchday 4 — Draws at Anfield and Stamford BridgeYesterday, 21:09
AnnouncementsPartnership
US dollar exchange rate expected to decline on September 14
US dollar exchange rate expected to decline on September 14
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev
A Benefit in a New Role: Behruz Karimov Impresses for Lugano
A Benefit in a New Role: Behruz Karimov Impresses for Lugano
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
How was Abdukodir Khusanov rated in the Manchester City match against Porto?
How was Abdukodir Khusanov rated in the Manchester City match against Porto?