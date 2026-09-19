Diego Simeone Admits the Truth Before the Madrid Derby: Expresses Admiration for Mourinho

Ahead of one of the season's hottest, most uncompromising, and anticipated clashes in the Spanish La Liga — the famous Madrid derby — the tension has reached its absolute peak. In the central fixture of the 7th round, Atletico and Real will once again engage in a fierce battle for city supremacy. Prior to this super clash starting on September 20 at 19:15 Tashkent time, the experienced manager of the "colchoneros", Diego Simeone, gave a comprehensive interview to the influential Spanish publication AS, openly acknowledging the opponent's strength and tactical superiority.

The Argentine specialist specifically emphasized that Real is much more dangerous and vertical during the quick counter-attack phase after winning back the ball: "The opponent is better than us in the transition phase, their style is more vertical. High-level performers are gathered in the squad, and they know very well how to use such opportunities". Simeone also touched upon the personality of the legendary coach managing Real, Jose Mourinho, sincerely admitting that he has endless respect for him and is even a personal "fan" of his.

So, is Simeone's statement a psychological trick aimed at distracting the opponent or a genuine admission, will the "Royal Club" led by Mourinho be able to impose its vertical football at the "Metropolitano", and which way will the Madrid derby swing the La Liga title race?

"Vertical football and the risk of losing the ball": Simeone's tactical concern

The main tactical points noted by the Atletico coach at the press conference:

Real's lightning-fast counter-attacks: The main weapon of the Royal Club is transitioning from defense to attack in a matter of seconds and destroying the opponent's open zones;

Discipline requirement in the midfield: Simeone gave strict instructions to his team not to lose the ball in vain and not to leave open spaces for the opponent: "Because of our ball losses, they must not feel comfortable";

Balance and order: Atletico will emphasize controlling the game's tempo, maintaining ball possession, and depriving Real's stars of gaining high speed;

Match time and venue: September 20, Madrid — the match starts at 19:15 Tashkent time.

"I am a fan of his!": Historical respect between Simeone and Mourinho

Psychological relations between the two great coaches:

The Jose Mourinho phenomenon: Simeone praised the career of Real's coach and did not hide his respect for him: "I don't want to delve too deep into events from many years ago. I am a fan of Mourinho and he knows very well how much I appreciate him";

New breath of the old rivalry: The confrontation between the two coaches has been recognized as one of the most passionate and tactical genius battles in football history;

International ethics: The mutual respect between both coaches helps to focus on pure sporting competition on the pitch rather than unnecessary pre-match quarrels.

Tactical analysis: What are the experts saying?

Expectations of Spanish football commentators and experts:

Clash of two philosophies: Simeone's solid defense and pragmatic block will face Mourinho's cold-blooded vertical attacks and high pressing;

Importance of set pieces: In such uncompromising derbies, the fate of the match is often decided by a single corner kick, free kick, or a defender's mistake;

Blow in the standings: The 3 points earned in the 7th round will provide the winning team not only with city status but also a huge psychological advantage on the road to the La Liga leadership.

The Madrid derby on the evening of September 20 is expected to become another masterpiece of modern football tactics due to the personalities of Diego Simeone and Jose Mourinho.

In your opinion, whose tactics will prevail in the Madrid derby on September 20: Diego Simeone's defensive fortress or the quick attacks of Real under Jose Mourinho? Which team's victory are you expecting in the match and what will your prediction end with? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this hot analytical preview with all football fans and your friends before the Madrid derby!