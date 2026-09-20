Unexpected and brilliant results were recorded at the 46th Chess Olympiad hosted by the ancient and ever-youthful city of Samarkand. In the 5th round matches starting at 15:00, Uzbekistan's main men's national team crushed Hungary, one of the traditional and strong giants of world chess, with a "clean" and historic score of 4:0. On the first board, Nodirbek Abdusattorov defeated Richard Rapport, one of the world's strongest grandmasters, while Javokhir Sindarov achieved a brilliant victory over the experienced Peter Leko; Nodirbek Yakubboev and Shamsiddin Vohidov also left their opponents not a single chance in their games.

At the same time, the youth team "Uzbekistan-2" achieved an important victory over the Philippines with a score of 2.5 : 1.5, while "Uzbekistan-3" drew 2:2 with Austria. A real sensation also took place in the women's matches: our main national team recorded a 2:2 draw against the USA, one of the world's leading teams; in particular, our young star Afruza Khamdamova defeated her strong opponent Carissa Yip. While our second women's team achieved a major victory over Tunisia with a score of 4:0, our third team defeated Madagascar with a score of 3.5 : 0.5.

So, how did the absolute 4:0 victory over Hungary bring the Uzbekistan national team closer to the Olympiad championship, and how is this historic round in Samarkand evaluated by the world chess community?

«4:0 against Hungary and a neck-and-neck fight with the USA»: Important results of the 5th round

The best moments and facts behind the boards in Samarkand:

Absolute victory over Hungary: The main men's national team (Abdusattorov, Sindarov, Yakubboev, Vohidov) won against their opponents on all 4 boards, achieving a sensational 4:0 result;

Surrender of Rapport and Leko: Nodirbek Abdusattorov defeated Richard Rapport with black pieces, while Javokhir Sindarov prevailed over the legendary Peter Leko;

Confident step of "Uzbekistan-2": Thanks to Abdimalik Abdisalimov's victory, our second team defeated the Philippines with a score of 2.5 : 1.5;

Women's grit against the USA: Afruza Khamdamova's victory over the strong Carissa Yip gave our national team a valuable 2:2 draw with the USA;

Major victories of reserve teams: Among women, "Uzbekistan-2" left Tunisia no chance (4:0), and "Uzbekistan-3" defeated Madagascar with a score of 3.5 : 0.5.

FIDE Chess Olympiad. 5th round match protocol

Details of all matches of the Uzbekistan national teams:

Competition Category Match and Final Score Individual Results on Boards Men (Team 1) Hungary — Uzbekistan 0:4 Rapport – Abdusattorov 0:1, Sindarov – Leko 1:0, Gledura – Yakubboev 0:1, Vohidov – Dudin 1:0 Men (Team 2) Uzbekistan-2 — Philippines 2.5 : 1.5 Abdisalimov 1:0, Suyarov 0.5:0.5, Nigmatov 0.5:0.5, Begmurotov 0.5:0.5 Men (Team 3) Austria — Uzbekistan-3 2:2 Bahrillayev 0:1, Rahmatullayev 0.5:0.5, Abdurahmonov 0.5:0.5, Omonov 1:0 Women (Team 1) USA — Uzbekistan 2:2 Yip – Khamdamova 0:1, Li – Tohirjonova 1:0, Abramyan – Omonova 0.5:0.5, Imamkhodjayeva – Attwell 0.5:0.5 Women (Team 2) Uzbekistan-2 — Tunisia 4:0 Yakubbayeva 1:0, Malikova 1:0, Khalilova 1:0, Salimova 1:0 Women (Team 3) Uzbekistan-3 — Madagascar 3.5 : 0.5 Aktamova 1:0, Bobomurodova 0.5:0.5, Shokirjonova 1:0, Shakhzodova 1:0

Chess experts analysis: The importance of the 5th round in Samarkand

Conclusions of international grandmasters and chess commentators:

4:0 victory over Hungary — absolute dominance: Defeating one of Europe's strongest lineups on all boards without giving up a single point once again showed that the Uzbekistan team is the #1 contender for the championship;

Championship form of Abdusattorov and Sindarov: The composure of the first and second board leaders in complex endgames and combinations serves as the main pillar of the team;

Reserve power of the Uzbek chess school: The worthy competition shown by the second and third teams against experienced national teams such as Austria and Philippines proves how deep the talent system is in the country;

Women's team sensation: Snatching points from the USA national team and Afruza Khamdamova's victory indicate that our national team has boldly entered the world elite in women's chess as well.

The 5th round of the Olympiad in Samarkand clearly demonstrated to the whole world that the golden generation of Uzbek chess is ready to crush any opponent on home soil.

In your opinion, can the Uzbekistan men's national team win gold medals at this Olympiad as well and successfully defend their championship title? Can the 4:0 victory over Hungary be called the biggest sensation of the tournament? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and proudly share this historic triumph of Uzbek grandmasters with all sports fans and your loved ones!