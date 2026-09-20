89th-minute rescue: Manchester United avoids defeat in clash with Fulham

In a match of the 5th round of the English Premier League, Manchester United played a difficult and nervous fixture as a guest of Fulham, who are at the bottom of the standings in London. The encounter held at Craven Cottage ended in a dramatic 1:1 draw. Although both teams created dangerous chances in the first half, the deadlock was broken in the 63rd minute: MU defender Lisandro Martinez accidentally turned the ball into his own net, scoring an own goal and putting the hosts ahead.

Facing the threat of defeat, the Mancunians stepped up the pressure in the final minutes and managed to equalize only in the 89th minute thanks to a goal by Matheus Cunha. Following this draw, Manchester United brought their points tally to 5 and rose to 12th place in the league table; while Alvaro Arbeloa's wards, who have not known victory since the start of the season, remain in 19th place with 2 points.

Well, why did the Mancunians' attacking line struggle so much to break through the defense of the league's underdog, is Martinez's own goal a sign of chaos in defense, and to what extent will these lost points test the patience of the club management?

"Own goal strike and Cunha's last hope": The sequence of events at Craven Cottage

Important turning points and key moments observed during the match:

First-half tension: Fulham did not sit back in defense on their home turf, actively organizing counter-attacks through Iwobi and Garcia;

63rd-minute shock state: As a result of Lisandro Martinez's unfortunate action, the ball went into the net guarded by goalkeeper Lammens (1:0);

Late changes by Ten Hag's team: In the final quarter of an hour, Rashford, Mainoo, and Shaw were replaced by Zirkzee, Mount, and Dorgu;

89th-minute saving strike: Matheus Cunha made good use of a scramble in the penalty area to make it 1:1;

Points distribution: Despite pressure that lasted until the final seconds, MU failed to score the winning goal and was restricted to just 1 point in London.

EPL Round 5: Fulham — Manchester United match statistics

Main statistical data and match sheet of the teams:

Indicators and criteria Fulham (Hosts) Manchester United (Guests) Final score 1 1 Goalscorers L. Martinez 63 (own goal) M. Cunha 89 Yellow cards King (45), Castagne (50), Muniz (85) — Accumulated points 2 points (winless streak continues) 5 points Position in standings 19th place (Danger zone) 12th place Head coaches Alvaro Arbeloa Erik ten Hag Substitution times 71st, 77th, and 80th minutes 77 (Zirkzee), 81 (Mount), 84 (Dorgu)

Football analysis: Experts on Manchester United's problems

Main conclusions of English football commentators and sports analysts:

Lack of attacking ideas: The trio of Fernandes, Mbeumo, and Rashford struggled to create danger in the opponent's penalty area throughout the match;

Defensive carelessness: Lisandro Martinez's own goal showed that the team cannot cope with psychological pressure in difficult moments;

Cunha's productive action: The Brazilian striker showed composure in the final minute, saving the team from an inevitable shameful defeat;

Standings anxiety: Collecting only 5 points in 5 rounds remains one of the worst starts to the season for Manchester United.

Although Manchester United returned from London with one point, the team's performance raised serious questions for fans and management.

In your opinion, is this 1 point earned in the 89th minute a positive result for Manchester United or a defeat-equivalent loss against an underdog? Who is more to blame for such sluggishness in the team's play: the coach's tactics or the players' apathy? Leave your thoughts and analyses in the comments and share this sensational article about the EPL matches with all football enthusiasts!