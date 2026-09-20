iPhone 18 Pro Max Internal Structure: Copper Pad and Massive Camera

Renowned tech blogger JerryRigEverything has completely disassembled the latest FLAGSHIP — the iPhone 18 Pro Max, showcasing its internal architecture and engineering solutions to the public. According to ixbt.com, the blogger, who usually does not reassemble devices, delved into the finest details this time as well, practically proving why the device heats up less than its main competitors. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

Once the device's display was dismantled, one of the most significant changes immediately apparent was a massive special plate attached to the battery. Usually, in smartphones, the battery is attached directly to the back of the chassis, but Apple has opted for a different solution this time. It turns out that this large plate itself functions as a massive vapor chamber.

A20 Pro processor and unique cooling system

During a deeper examination of the smartphone 's internal components, it was discovered that there is an additional small copper or copper-steel pad on top of the A20 Pro chip. Unlike standard flat plates, this is a very small part that appears inflated, as if filled with air. Experts believe that these components serve to ensure the tightest and most perfect contact between the chip and the vapor chamber.

Furthermore, the disassembly of the battery showed that Apple is once again using the technology it has employed for the third year in a row — a special adhesive that loses its stickiness when exposed to an electric current. The layout of the internal components around the main board remains as dense and complex as ever, with the size of this year's board being notably smaller.

Camera capabilities and sensor dimensions

During the blogger's presentation, he also clearly demonstrated how the main camera's variable aperture system works. Although the camera system was opened and the sensor dimensions were shown, the exact optical format could not be assessed from the video itself. However, based on previous information circulating online, this large sensor has a size of 1/1.28 inches, maintaining the same specifications as last year's flagship model.