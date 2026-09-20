Live images of Xiaomi 18 Pro smartphone leaked ahead of official presentation

·47·Technology
Live images of Xiaomi 18 Pro smartphone leaked ahead of official presentation

Just days before the official presentation, live images of the Xiaomi 18 Pro flagship smartphone have appeared online. The design and key technical specifications of the new device are generating significant interest in the tech world, as the company is expected to make major strides in mobile photography and battery technology this time. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the well-known insider Digital Chat Station presented images of the new flagship in three colors: black, white, and pink. Leaked information notes that there are actually four colors, but the blue-cyan version was placed with its screen facing the camera lens.

Flagship processors and improved vibration

According to the insider, the Xiaomi 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max models will be equipped with the latest flagship SoC chips from the Qualcomm Snapdragon family. Additionally, more powerful vibration motors are planned for the devices, with these components being even larger and more powerful in the Pro Max version.

The company is traditionally focusing on camera capabilities. Previously, Xiaomi confirmed that it would use a system consisting of two 200 MP cameras in collaboration with Leica for this series. Based on the leaked information, the 200 MP periscopic telephoto camera could be used not only for long-distance zooming but also for macro photography.

New generation displays and silicon batteries

The screen section of the devices will also be significantly updated. The Xiaomi 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max models will feature modern displays based on M11 materials, which will increase screen brightness and energy efficiency.

Another important feature of the new smartphones is the high-silicon content batteries. Xiaomi states that the silicon content in its special Jinshajiang series batteries reaches 32 percent. As a result, the smaller Xiaomi 18 Pro will be equipped with a 7000 mAh battery, while the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max model will receive a record-breaking 8500 mAh battery.

It is worth noting that Digital Chat Station previously accurately predicted the specifications of the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro, as well as the fact that the Realme GT 7 Pro flagship would have a Samsung screen and that the Dimensity 9400 chip would be released before the Snapdragon 8 Elite. The official presentation of the Xiaomi 18 Pro and other new devices is scheduled for September 23 of this year, and all remaining details will be clarified on that day.

XiaomiXiaomi 18 ProSnapdragonSmartphoneTechnology
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Samsung Exynos processors significantly increase global market shareSamsung Exynos processors significantly increase global market shareToday, 23:21iPhone 18 Pro Max Internal Structure: Copper Pad and Massive CameraiPhone 18 Pro Max Internal Structure: Copper Pad and Massive CameraToday, 22:53Price Hikes Expected for Samsung, LG and Sony TVsPrice Hikes Expected for Samsung, LG and Sony TVsToday, 21:53iPhone 18 Pro sales in China exceed previous generationiPhone 18 Pro sales in China exceed previous generationToday, 21:28Humanoid robots to appear in Toyota factoriesHumanoid robots to appear in Toyota factoriesToday, 19:55Xiaomi introduces the new Mijia Refrigerator 256LXiaomi introduces the new Mijia Refrigerator 256LToday, 19:25
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed