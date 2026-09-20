Live images of Xiaomi 18 Pro smartphone leaked ahead of official presentation

Just days before the official presentation, live images of the Xiaomi 18 Pro flagship smartphone have appeared online. The design and key technical specifications of the new device are generating significant interest in the tech world, as the company is expected to make major strides in mobile photography and battery technology this time. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the well-known insider Digital Chat Station presented images of the new flagship in three colors: black, white, and pink. Leaked information notes that there are actually four colors, but the blue-cyan version was placed with its screen facing the camera lens.

Flagship processors and improved vibration

According to the insider, the Xiaomi 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max models will be equipped with the latest flagship SoC chips from the Qualcomm Snapdragon family. Additionally, more powerful vibration motors are planned for the devices, with these components being even larger and more powerful in the Pro Max version.

The company is traditionally focusing on camera capabilities. Previously, Xiaomi confirmed that it would use a system consisting of two 200 MP cameras in collaboration with Leica for this series. Based on the leaked information, the 200 MP periscopic telephoto camera could be used not only for long-distance zooming but also for macro photography.

New generation displays and silicon batteries

The screen section of the devices will also be significantly updated. The Xiaomi 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max models will feature modern displays based on M11 materials, which will increase screen brightness and energy efficiency.

Another important feature of the new smartphones is the high-silicon content batteries. Xiaomi states that the silicon content in its special Jinshajiang series batteries reaches 32 percent. As a result, the smaller Xiaomi 18 Pro will be equipped with a 7000 mAh battery, while the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max model will receive a record-breaking 8500 mAh battery.

It is worth noting that Digital Chat Station previously accurately predicted the specifications of the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro, as well as the fact that the Realme GT 7 Pro flagship would have a Samsung screen and that the Dimensity 9400 chip would be released before the Snapdragon 8 Elite. The official presentation of the Xiaomi 18 Pro and other new devices is scheduled for September 23 of this year, and all remaining details will be clarified on that day.