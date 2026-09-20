«We didn't expect a 4:1 scoreline»: Ruzikul Berdiyev revealed the secrets of the victory in Andijan...

In the 22nd round of the Uzbekistan Super League, Karshi's "Nasaf" club achieved a major comeback victory with a 4:1 score away against "Andijan". For the "dragons", who had been unable to win their last 4 matches in Andijan, this result turned into a true revenge. At the post-match press conference, the team's head coach Ruzikul Berdiyev openly answered questions about serious pre-match concerns, heavy squad losses, Umar Eshmurodov being moved to the defensive midfield, and the reason why goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov took the penalty.

According to the coach, due to the team having traveled a long distance and injuries to a number of key players, pre-match anxiety was high, but his players acted very intelligently and in an organized manner on the pitch, fully executing the game plan. So, how will these tactical decisions by Berdiyev affect "Nasaf"'s race for the championship and medals?

"Losses, Nematov's goal, and a tactical move": Berdiyev at the press conference

The most important points and exclusive statements mentioned by the coach:

Pre-match anxiety and fatigue: "There were many losses. Playing away, we traveled a long way. We didn't think we would win by this score";

Eshmurodov's position change: "Due to injuries to both Rahmatovs, the absence of Bakhromov, and Muhiddinov falling ill, we placed Umar in the defensive midfield";

Why did Nematov take the penalty?: "Sharof used to take them for us. But Abduvohid has experience in this regard, he has taken them before. That's why we entrusted it to him, and he executed it brilliantly";

End of the 4-match winless streak in Andijan: "We knew that 'Andijan' plays aggressively at home, but the guys didn't lose focus and earned a well-deserved victory";

Great trust in youth: The coach specifically noted his satisfaction with the game of the youngsters coming on as substitutes and mentioned that 5 members of the team are playing for the Olympic national team.

"Andijan" — "Nasaf" (1:4): Ruzikul Berdiyev's tactical comparative analysis

Forced changes and their practical results on the pitch:

Areas and problems Current losses and problem Berdiyev's tactical solution and effect Midfield center Both Rahmatovs injured, Bakhromov missing Umar Eshmurodov moved to the defensive zone (1 assist) Penalty taker selection Main executor Sharof Muhiddinov is ill Trust was placed in Abduvohid Nematov and he scored Away psychological pressure "Andijan" hadn't lost in 4 games Registered 4:1 through disciplined defense and counterattacks Substitute forces Accumulated fatigue and long-distance travel Substitution of youth and Otubanjo maintained the tempo

Expert conclusion: Why was this victory as necessary as air and water for "Nasaf"?

Conclusions of sports analysts and football experts:

Emerging from a crisis situation with coaching skill: Despite the absence of 4 key players, quickly changing tactics and winning by a large margin demonstrated Berdiyev's high experience;

Goalkeeper's goal — a psychological blow: Abduvohid Nematov's penalty goal completely broke the "Andijan" fans and team mentally;

A big step in the battle for medals: This confident away victory lifted "Nasaf" to 5th place with 34 points, sharply increasing the pressure for the top three.

"Nasaf"'s resilient step in Andijan proved once again that the team does not lose its championship spirit in any difficult situation.

In your opinion, is Ruzikul Berdiyev playing Umar Eshmurodov in the center and having the goalkeeper take a penalty coaching genius or a risk made out of necessity? Can "Nasaf" break into the top three this season? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the coach's candid interview with football fans!