In the central match of the 5th round of the Italian Serie A, Turin club Juventus hosted Bergamo's Atalanta, considered a dangerous opponent, at their home ground. The clash at the Allianz Stadium took place under the complete control of the hosts and ended with a confident 2-0 victory. The hosts' attacking play paid off as early as the 28th minute when Francisco Conceição opened the scoring, and in the 77th minute, defender Gleison Bremer targeted the opponent's goal to completely seal the fate of the match.

Luciano Spalletti's charges maintained tactical discipline until the end, leaving Atalanta's dangerous attacking trio no chance to seriously trouble goalkeeper Vicario. Following this victory, Juventus brought their points tally to 10, rising to 6th place in the league table and getting closer to the leading group; while the Bergamo side, remaining with 6 points, occupies the 12th position.

So, can Spalletti's tactical revolution in Turin bring Juventus back into the title race, and can the defense led by Bremer maintain this stability for long?

“Conceição’s agility and Bremer’s exclamation point”: Key events of the match

The most important moments of the match at the Allianz Stadium:

Precise shot from Conceição: In the 28th minute, the Portuguese winger found a gap in the opponent's defense and opened the scoring (1:0);

Bremer's decisive goal: In the 77th minute, after a set-piece situation, Bremer showed activity in the penalty area and brought the score to a confident look;

Juventus' iron discipline: The goal guarded by Vicario remained intact, Kalulu and Lucumí played flawlessly on the flanks;

Spalletti's timely rotation: The introduction of Saric, Zhegrova, and Koopmeiners helped Juventus maintain the tempo of the game until the very last second;

Fading of Atalanta's attack: The introduction of Scamacca and Raspadori from the bench also failed to give the guests an opportunity to score at least one goal.

Serie A Round 5: Juventus — Atalanta match indicators

Statistical figures of the teams in the clash and their position in the table:

Indicators and criteria Juventus (Hosts) Atalanta (Guests) Final score 2 0 Goalscorers F. Conceição 28, G. Bremer 77 — Yellow cards Conceição (22) Christensen (17), Kessié (43) Points earned 10 points 6 points Position in the standings Rose to 6th place Remained in 12th place Head coach Luciano Spalletti Gian Piero Gasperini

Football analysis: How Spalletti's tactics are changing Juve

Conclusions of Italian football commentators and sports analysts:

Balance of defense and attack: Juventus not only scored 2 goals, but also left no empty space for the opponent near their own goal; Bremer demonstrated true leadership on the pitch;

Conceição's growth: The young winger showed high dynamics on the flank, proving his ability to lead the team forward in important matches;

Narrowing the gap with the leaders: This victory was very necessary for the Turinese to maintain pressure in the top four and the championship race;

Atalanta's creative crisis: The Bergamo club lost the battle in the center this time, and De Ketelaere and Krstović were rarely supplied with the ball.

This confident victory by Juventus signaled that the team is emerging from a period of crisis and harboring serious ambitions in Serie A.

In your opinion, can Juventus under the leadership of Luciano Spalletti compete for the Scudetto this season? How do you assess Francisco Conceição's role in the team? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the important Serie A match with all football fans!