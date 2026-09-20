Samsung Exynos processors significantly increase global market share

Samsung's in-house mobile processors have managed to significantly strengthen their position in the global market. According to data from the analytical agency Counterpoint Research, in the second quarter of 2026, Exynos chips accounted for 9% of the global mobile SoC (System-on-Chip) shipment market. This figure is the highest result recorded since this statistic began in 2024. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Experts note that over the last three months, the Exynos share has grown by 2%, and by 3% year-on-year. This positive change marks a significant turning point after several difficult years when Samsung limited the use of its own processors in its flagship smartphones.

Success in flagship and mid-range segments

Certain modifications of the modern Galaxy S26 flagship family introduced this year were equipped with high-performance Exynos 2600 processors. At the same time, the South Korean giant is also relying on this chip for its popular mid-range Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 devices.

Such a strategy has allowed Samsung to restore its market position and stabilize global shipment volumes. Although growth rates are high, the company still lags behind the absolute leaders in the global market.

General competitive landscape of the market

According to the Counterpoint Research report, MediaTek continues to lead the mobile processor market with a 31% share. Qualcomm holds second place with 23%, while Apple rounds out the top three with a 19% share.

Experts believe that if Samsung continues to widely use Exynos chips in its flagship and mid-range devices, it could further strengthen its market position and close the gap with the leaders in the future. The current results show that the company's potential in the semiconductor market is far from exhausted.