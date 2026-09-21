An important strategic step has been taken to enhance the international prestige of the Uzbekistan national football team and elevate the players' functional fitness to the standards of European top clubs. According to the press service of the Uzbekistan Football Association (UFA), the coaching staff led by head coach Fabio Cannavaro has been reinforced with two experienced Italian specialists. Silvano Cotti, who boasts vast experience in world football and previously worked with the Italian national team as well as powerhouse clubs such as AC Milan, Inter Milan, Chelsea, and AS Roma, has been invited to join the team as the new physiotherapist.

Additionally, to strengthen the modern sports nutrition and metabolism sector, Andrea Iuliano, a biologist and nutritionist who has worked at Serie A club Udinese and the Switzerland U-21 national team, has been brought on board. These experts will maintain full control over rapid fatigue recovery, injury prevention, and sports diets during the national team's training camps and crucial matches.

So, what will the arrival of such international specialists bring to the Uzbekistan national team, can European standards ensure a high 90-minute tempo for local players, and will these changes in Cannavaro's staff become a decisive factor in securing a World Cup berth?

"Experience of European giants and a scientific approach": New forces in the coaching staff

Specialists who have joined the Uzbekistan national team and their areas of responsibility:

Silvano Cotti — world-class physiotherapist: During his career, the renowned Italian specialist has worked with the Italian national team, London's Chelsea, Inter and Milan, Rome's AS Roma, and the Chinese national team, taking charge of the recovery of top-tier stars;

Andrea Iuliano — sports nutritionist: The biologist-nutritionist, who has worked at Italian Serie A club Udinese and the Switzerland youth (U-21) national team, will formulate individual nutrition menus for each player;

Reducing injury risks: The primary task of the specialists is to prevent muscle injuries among key players amid a tight calendar and crucial qualifying matches;

Functional recovery: Restoring the players' bodies to a maximum combat-ready state in the shortest possible time after training sessions and official matches;

A qualitative phase in Cannavaro's system: The head coach is instilling Europe's high-tempo and physical-pressure-based modern football model into the national team precisely with the help of a scientific medical group.

Uzbekistan national team coaching staff: Business card of new specialists

Profiles and service duties of the Italian experts who have strengthened the staff:

Indicators and criteria Silvano Cotti (Italy) Andrea Iuliano (Italy) Specialty and position Head Physiotherapist Sports Nutritionist (Biologist) National teams worked with Italy national team, China national team Switzerland U-21 national team Clubs worked with Inter, Milan, Chelsea, Roma Italian Serie A representative Udinese Main scope of responsibility Muscle condition, rehabilitation, and rapid recovery Menu, nutritional balance, and energy supply Benefits brought to the team Sharp reduction in the number of injuries High physical stability throughout 90+ minutes

Sports medicine and football expertise: Why are these appointments of revolutionary significance?

Conclusions of football analysts and sports doctors:

Intensity and physical endurance: In modern football, winning depends not only on ball handling but also on the ability to maintain pressing and speed for 90 minutes; the Cotti and Iuliano duo serves precisely to eliminate this shortcoming;

Sports form of the stars: A professional recovery center was essential for properly distributing the physical strength of key players such as Jaloliddin Masharipov, Eldor Shomurodov, and Abbosbek Fayzullayev under tight seasonal conditions;

Scientifically based nutrition culture: A properly selected sports menu minimizes the risk of dehydration, muscle fatigue, and quick exhaustion during windy weather among players;

European discipline: The high standards of specialists who worked at giants like Chelsea and Milan will strengthen the culture of adhering to a personal regime outside of training within the national team.

These appointments carried out by Fabio Cannavaro demonstrate that the Uzbekistan national team will now operate, even off the pitch, literally at the standards of Europe's leading teams.

In your opinion, will the arrival of specialists who worked at Milan and Chelsea put an end to the problem of our players physically fatiguing in the second halves? How do you assess this new decision by Fabio Cannavaro? Leave your personal feedback in the comments and share this exclusive news, which is extremely important for our national team fans, with all football enthusiasts!