«He is scared and asking for 15 million»: Arman Tsarukyan openly challenges Justin Gaethje

The long-awaited championship intrigue in the lightweight division of the world's most prestigious mixed martial arts promotion, the UFC, has reached a new and extremely heated stage. Stepping into the octagon at UFC 331, Armenian top contender Arman Tsarukyan celebrated a brilliant victory by knocking out dangerous Brazilian knockout artist Mauricio Ruffy ahead of schedule in the very first round with elbow strikes. Following this devastating finish, Tsarukyan directly fired shots at reigning champion Justin Gaethje, openly accusing him of running away from a title fight.

According to Arman, Gaethje never mentions his name and had hoped to stop him by using Ruffy's hands. Tsarukyan accused his opponent of tricks such as making excuses, asking for a fight against Ilia Topuria, or deliberately demanding an astronomical purse of 15 million dollars while threatening to end his career. The challenger's demand is firm: either the champion steps into the octagon against him to defend the belt, or he vacates it and clears the way for young fighters. So, why is Gaethje avoiding Tsarukyan, how will UFC boss Dana White respond to the $15 million demand, and who will be the new king of the lightweight division?

«First-round knockout and the 15-million excuse»: 5 key points of Tsarukyan's statement

The most sensational facts and arguments that echoed in the octagon after UFC 331:

Lightning-fast victory in the 1st round: Arman Tsarukyan sent Brazilian Mauricio Ruffy crashing to the canvas in the very first round with powerful elbow strikes;

«He is afraid to say my name»: Tsarukyan emphasized that Justin Gaethje completely avoids mentioning his name and is apprehensive of a defeat;

Hopes pinned on Ruffy: According to the challenger, the champion had expected Ruffy's hands to defeat Arman and pave a safe path for him;

The $15 million bargaining: It was exposed that to reject this fight, Gaethje is asking for a superfight with Ilia Topuria or setting an unrealistic $15 million condition to dodge the fight;

«Vacate the belt or fight!»: Tsarukyan issued an ultimatum to Gaethje, demanding that he either properly defend the belt or vacate the title and retire.

The decisive clash in the UFC lightweight division: Tsarukyan and Gaethje stats

Current status and statistical comparison of the two powerful fighters:

Indicators and criteria Arman Tsarukyan Justin Gaethje Current status No. 1 contender (UFC 331 hero) Reigning UFC lightweight champion Last fight result 1st-round knockout over Mauricio Ruffy Title defense and championship bout Fighting style Wrestling, ground control, and heavy elbow strikes Aggressive kickboxing, heavy leg kicks (low kicks) Main demand An unavoidable championship fight Fight with Ilia Topuria or a $15M purse Psychological pressure Peaked confidence and absolute aggressiveness Hesitation between ending career or keeping the belt

MMA and UFC expertise: Why this showdown is inevitable and who will win?

Conclusions from mixed martial arts reviewers and sports analysts:

Tsarukyan's uncomfortable style: Arman's flawless wrestling base and devastating elbow strikes have always been the most terrifying trap for strikers like Gaethje;

Gaethje's financial and psychological tactics: By demanding 15 million dollars or calling out champions from other divisions (Topuria), the champion is seeking the most profitable option and dodging contenders with a high risk of defeat;

Dana White's pressure: After the brilliant knockout at UFC 331, the promotion management can find no other reason to deny Tsarukyan a title shot;

Generational shift in the lightweight division: According to experts, the era of veterans like Gaethje and Poirier is coming to an end, and a new wave led by Tsarukyan is completely taking over the division.

Arman Tsarukyan's bold statement and demolition of Mauricio Ruffy have turned the fight for the UFC championship belt into the most anticipated matchup of the year.

In your opinion, is Justin Gaethje really afraid of Arman Tsarukyan's wrestling and dodging the fight, or is this simply a PR game to make big money? If this fight is organized, who will become the lightweight champion — Tsarukyan or Gaethje? Leave your personal opinion and fight analysis in the comments and share the hottest octagon news with all MMA and sports fans!