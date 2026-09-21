First Gold Medal Secured: Abdulvahob Rashidov Becomes Asian Games Champion!

·0·Sport
First Gold Medal Secured: Abdulvahob Rashidov Becomes Asian Games Champion!

At the 20th Summer Asian Games launched in Japan, the sports delegation of Uzbekistan ceremoniously claimed its first top prize. According to the press service of the National Olympic Committee of Uzbekistan, national karate team member Abdulvahob Rashidov rose to the highest step of the podium in the -67 kg weight category, bringing Uzbekistan the tournament's first gold medal. Having recorded fierce victories in all qualifying stages throughout the competition, our talented athlete engaged in an uncompromising battle in the final against a strong opponent representing the host country Japan — Yugo Kozaki.

Despite the pressure and active support of the home crowd, Rashidov demonstrated coolness and superior technique, securing a brilliant victory over Kozaki in the decisive bout. Earlier, Nodirbek Shavkatov won a bronze medal in the modern mixed martial arts category (-71 kg), and now Abdulvahob's historic triumph has propelled our national team forward in the overall standings.

So, which weakness of his Japanese opponent did Abdulvahob Rashidov exploit in the final, what can be expected from our karateka's upcoming performances, and how will this victory give momentum to our national team's position in the medal race?

"The Japanese fighter's blow and the breath of the first gold": 5 key points of Abdulvahob Rashidov's triumph

Details and most important facts of the historic victory at the Asian Games:

  • The delegation's first gold: Abdulvahob Rashidov added the first championship title to Uzbekistan's tally at the 2026 Asian Games;

  • Fierce final against the host: In the decisive clash for the gold medal, our compatriot defeated famous Japanese karateka Yugo Kozaki on his home turf;

  • Absolute dominance in the weight category: Competing in the -67 kg weight category, Rashidov openly outperformed all opponents from the preliminary rounds to the final;

  • Medal fund is enriching: Prior to this gold, Nodirbek Shavkatov (-71 kg) had won a bronze medal in the modern mixed martial arts category;

  • Psychological boost: Winning the first gold will instill great mental strength and confidence in the entire Uzbekistan delegation for subsequent competitions.

20th Summer Asian Games: Championship indicators of Uzbek karateka

Indicators of the decisive final bout and medalists:

Indicators and criteria

Abdulvahob Rashidov (Uzbekistan)

Yugo Kozaki (Japan)

Sport and weight

Karate, -67 kg weight category

Karate, -67 kg weight category

Final status

20th Summer Asian Games Champion

Silver medalist

Award won

GOLD MEDAL (1st gold for Uzbekistan)

Silver medal

Overall results status

Absolute victory in all fights of the tournament

Defeat in the decisive final

Teammates in the delegation

Nodirbek Shavkatov (Modern MMA, Bronze)

One of the main finalists of the host team

Sports expertise: What is the value of the victory over the host?

Conclusions of Oriental martial arts experts and analysts:

  • Host factor and overcoming pressure: Japan is considered the birthplace of karate; winning against a Japanese wrestler on the local tatami under the pressure of judges and fans speaks to the athlete's high skill and iron will;

  • A new stage of the karate school: It was once again proven that the Uzbekistan karate school has firmly established itself among the leaders on the Asian continent;

  • Strong impact on the overall team rating: Winning a gold medal from the very first days of the competitions paves the way for our delegation to secure a firm place in the top ten and among the frontrunners;

  • Inspiration for subsequent athletes: Rashidov reaching the peak of the podium will serve as additional motivation for the rest of the national team representatives stepping onto the tatami, ring, and mat.

This historic gold medal of Abdulvahob Rashidov brought unforgettable pride and celebration to all sports fans of Uzbekistan.

In your opinion, was our compatriot Abdulvahob Rashidov defeating the host to take gold in Japan, the birthplace of karate, one of the biggest sensations of these Asian Games? How many total gold medals do you predict our national team will be able to win in these competitions? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share the news about this bright victory of Uzbek sports with all your friends and sports fans!

Abdulvahob Rashidov20th Summer Asian GamesKarate -67 kgYugo Kozaki
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Cannavaro adds two top Italian specialists to the Uzbekistan national team coaching staffCannavaro adds two top Italian specialists to the Uzbekistan national team coaching staffToday, 19:09Rayan Cherki says it is an honor to play under Zinedine ZidaneRayan Cherki says it is an honor to play under Zinedine ZidaneToday, 16:53Erling Haaland sets an absolute record in the Premier LeagueErling Haaland sets an absolute record in the Premier LeagueToday, 12:59Lionel Messi scores historic goal, but Inter Miami misses out on victoryLionel Messi scores historic goal, but Inter Miami misses out on victoryToday, 11:51“The fashion show is over, it’s time for football”: Zidane imposes strict ban on the French national team“The fashion show is over, it’s time for football”: Zidane imposes strict ban on the French national teamToday, 10:31«It was not a penalty»: Former Spanish referee exposes controversial decision in Madrid derby«It was not a penalty»: Former Spanish referee exposes controversial decision in Madrid derbyToday, 10:28
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted