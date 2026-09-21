At the 20th Summer Asian Games launched in Japan, the sports delegation of Uzbekistan ceremoniously claimed its first top prize. According to the press service of the National Olympic Committee of Uzbekistan, national karate team member Abdulvahob Rashidov rose to the highest step of the podium in the -67 kg weight category, bringing Uzbekistan the tournament's first gold medal. Having recorded fierce victories in all qualifying stages throughout the competition, our talented athlete engaged in an uncompromising battle in the final against a strong opponent representing the host country Japan — Yugo Kozaki.

Despite the pressure and active support of the home crowd, Rashidov demonstrated coolness and superior technique, securing a brilliant victory over Kozaki in the decisive bout. Earlier, Nodirbek Shavkatov won a bronze medal in the modern mixed martial arts category (-71 kg), and now Abdulvahob's historic triumph has propelled our national team forward in the overall standings.

So, which weakness of his Japanese opponent did Abdulvahob Rashidov exploit in the final, what can be expected from our karateka's upcoming performances, and how will this victory give momentum to our national team's position in the medal race?

"The Japanese fighter's blow and the breath of the first gold": 5 key points of Abdulvahob Rashidov's triumph

Details and most important facts of the historic victory at the Asian Games:

The delegation's first gold: Abdulvahob Rashidov added the first championship title to Uzbekistan's tally at the 2026 Asian Games;

Fierce final against the host: In the decisive clash for the gold medal, our compatriot defeated famous Japanese karateka Yugo Kozaki on his home turf;

Absolute dominance in the weight category: Competing in the -67 kg weight category, Rashidov openly outperformed all opponents from the preliminary rounds to the final;

Medal fund is enriching: Prior to this gold, Nodirbek Shavkatov (-71 kg) had won a bronze medal in the modern mixed martial arts category;

Psychological boost: Winning the first gold will instill great mental strength and confidence in the entire Uzbekistan delegation for subsequent competitions.

20th Summer Asian Games: Championship indicators of Uzbek karateka

Indicators of the decisive final bout and medalists:

Indicators and criteria Abdulvahob Rashidov (Uzbekistan) Yugo Kozaki (Japan) Sport and weight Karate, -67 kg weight category Karate, -67 kg weight category Final status 20th Summer Asian Games Champion Silver medalist Award won GOLD MEDAL (1st gold for Uzbekistan) Silver medal Overall results status Absolute victory in all fights of the tournament Defeat in the decisive final Teammates in the delegation Nodirbek Shavkatov (Modern MMA, Bronze) One of the main finalists of the host team

Sports expertise: What is the value of the victory over the host?

Conclusions of Oriental martial arts experts and analysts:

Host factor and overcoming pressure: Japan is considered the birthplace of karate; winning against a Japanese wrestler on the local tatami under the pressure of judges and fans speaks to the athlete's high skill and iron will;

A new stage of the karate school: It was once again proven that the Uzbekistan karate school has firmly established itself among the leaders on the Asian continent;

Strong impact on the overall team rating: Winning a gold medal from the very first days of the competitions paves the way for our delegation to secure a firm place in the top ten and among the frontrunners;

Inspiration for subsequent athletes: Rashidov reaching the peak of the podium will serve as additional motivation for the rest of the national team representatives stepping onto the tatami, ring, and mat.

This historic gold medal of Abdulvahob Rashidov brought unforgettable pride and celebration to all sports fans of Uzbekistan.

In your opinion, was our compatriot Abdulvahob Rashidov defeating the host to take gold in Japan, the birthplace of karate, one of the biggest sensations of these Asian Games? How many total gold medals do you predict our national team will be able to win in these competitions? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share the news about this bright victory of Uzbek sports with all your friends and sports fans!