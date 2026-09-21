Demonstrating unmatched willpower and high skill in the football tournament of the 20th Summer Asian Games currently taking place on the green fields of Japan, the Uzbekistan women's national football team has secured an early qualification for the play-off stage. Coached by Lithuanian specialist Kotrina Kulbite, our female footballers faced the Hong Kong team in the decisive 3rd round of the group stage, clinching a dramatic 2:1 comeback victory. During the match, Diyoraxon Habibullayeva opened the scoring in the 35th minute, though Chang Chung equalized at the start of the second half, intensifying the situation.

However, in the 90+2nd minute of added time, Maftuna Shoyimova calmly converted a controversial penalty, securing a gold-worth 3 points for our team. Having progressed undefeated through the group stage with draws against continental powerhouses — the Philippines and China — our representatives accumulated a total of 5 points to take 2nd place and officially book their spot in the quarterfinals.

So, how did Kotrina Kulbite's charges overcome the pressure from Hong Kong, how did the penalty in the stoppage time affect the national team's morale, and can Uzbek women's football break into Asia's top four?

"Habibullayeva's skill, the last-second penalty, and the undefeated streak": 5 key steps toward the quarterfinals

Key highlights of the Uzbekistan women's national team's match against Hong Kong and their group stage results:

Undefeated march: The national team recorded honorable draws in the group against the continent's multi-time champions and participants Philippines and China, while defeating Hong Kong;

Opening goal in the 35th minute: The team's top scorer, Diyoraxon Habibullayeva, opened the scoring in the first half to put our representatives ahead;

Equalizer and ensuing pressure: In the 55th minute, Hong Kong's representative Chang Chung leveled the score (1:1), forcing the Uzbek players to push for decisive attacks;

Crucial penalty in the 90+2nd minute: Team leader Maftuna Shoyimova accurately executed the penalty awarded in the dying moments to score the winning goal;

Play-offs and 5 points: Uzbekistan accumulated a total of 5 points from three matches, earning a commendable 2nd place in the group and advancing to the quarterfinals.

Asian Games: Match statistics between Uzbekistan and Hong Kong

Details of the 3rd-round match and a comparison of final group indicators:

Indicators and criteria Uzbekistan National Team Hong Kong National Team Final score 2 1 Goalscorers D. Habibullayeva (35'), M. Shoyimova (90+2' pen) Chang Chung (55') Total group points 5 points (1 win, 2 draws, 0 losses) Outside the play-off zone Final group standing 2nd place (Qualified for quarterfinals) Concluded campaign in the group Head coach Kotrina Kulbite (Lithuania) Local coaching staff Previous results Draw with Philippines, draw with China Points dropped in qualifiers

Football Expertise: Why is this result by Kotrina Kulbite's team a historic achievement?

Conclusions of sports analysts and national football experts:

Consistency against giants like China and the Philippines: Remaining undefeated in the group against the continent's strongest women's national teams, China and World Cup participant Philippines, proved that coach Kulbite's tactical setup was correct;

Emotional resilience and mental strength: Taking a penalty in the 90+2nd minute while the score was 1:1 and a draw could have complicated the situation requires immense psychological composure; Maftuna successfully passed this test;

Harmony of attack and defense: Diyoraxon Habibullayeva's speed in one-on-one situations and activity in set-pieces make the Uzbekistan team's attacking line dangerous for any opponent;

A new era in women's football: This victory is practical proof that the development of women's football in Uzbekistan, the creation of infrastructure, and the involvement of international coaches are yielding results.

The Uzbekistan women's national team is now preparing for a fierce quarterfinal battle leading toward the Asian Games medals.

In your opinion, can our team led by Kotrina Kulbite successfully overcome the quarterfinal hurdle and climb to the podium of the Asian Games? How do you rate the composure of Maftuna Shoyimova, who converted the penalty in the 90+2nd minute? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this brilliant, spirited victory of our national team with all football fans and your loved ones!